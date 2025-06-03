Mecca, Saudi Arabia: As Saudi Arabia's leading digital enabler, stc group has introduced a range of advanced Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and smart tents, enhancing efficiency and delivering a seamless experience to Hajj pilgrims. These efforts align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives to improve the quality of key pilgrimage seasons.

stc group has harnessed new technological solutions to create an integrated system that improves coordination among government agencies during Hajj. This IoT-powered smart system ensures security, safety, and efficient crowd management, featuring an early warning mechanism for rapid alerts in emergencies to protect lives and improve response times.

stc group's smart tent is a key component of this system. It integrates with a network of sensors and IoT-enabled cameras, enabling precise monitoring of environmental conditions inside and outside the tents, such as temperature, humidity levels, and safety indicators like smoke detection. Together, these features ensure that pilgrims can complete their rituals safely and securely.

This system leverages real-time analytics on the location and traffic of pilgrims to provide accurate indications for any required emergent medical or security services. These digital solutions also integrate with facility management systems, public safety and security frameworks, and smart city infrastructure. This integration enhances the delivery of value-added services to all sectors operating during the Hajj season.

Additionally, the system functionality extends to supporting the Saudi Civil Defense forces by facilitating uninterrupted data flow to central control rooms, enabling accurate decisions to direct field teams at a moment’s notice.

stc group is proud to support the Kingdom’s objectives to offer a streamlined Hajj experience for pilgrims from across the world with the provision of advanced technologies.

