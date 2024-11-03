Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has been recognized for its groundbreaking approach to recruitment, earning the prestigious "Best Recruitment Outsourcing Model" award at the HRM Summit Awards. This accolade celebrates the company's innovative Outsourced Sourcing (OS) model, which has redefined talent acquisition within the organization.

Facing the challenges of a dynamic job market, stc Bahrain recognized the need to evolve beyond traditional recruitment methods. The company sought a solution that would streamline processes, attract top-tier talent, and optimize costs, all while maintaining stringent quality control.

stc Bahrain's award-winning OS model is built on a foundation of strategic partnerships and forward-thinking processes. By collaborating with specialized vendors for specific roles, the company gains access to a wider talent pool and specialized expertise.

This model goes beyond simple outsourcing, stc Bahrain retains control over critical aspects like role profiling and leverages proactive planning to ensure vendor readiness for upcoming recruitment needs. A unified onboarding/offboarding platform streamlines vendor management and minimizes risks, while a comprehensive governance policy ensures transparency, accountability, and compliance.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented, "Our people are our greatest asset, and attracting the best talent is paramount to our continued success. This award validates our strategic approach to recruitment, demonstrating our commitment to innovation and efficiency in building a world-class team. Beyond the numbers, the model has fostered strong, long-term vendor relationships built on trust and mutual success. It has also created job opportunities within the local market, further solidifying stc Bahrain's commitment to the community."

By embracing innovation and strategic partnerships, stc Bahrain has not only transformed its recruitment process but has also set a new standard for the industry. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to attracting and retaining top talent, solidifying its position as a leader in the telecommunications sector.

For more information, please contact: Pooja Rekhi Sharma: pooja.sharma@ogilvy.com

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just nine years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

