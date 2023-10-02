The award is in recognition of stc Bahrain’s Jeel ICT program, a 100% nationalized training program for Bahraini graduates to gain valuable work experience, skills and knowledge that will assist them in advancing their careers.

Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has been awarded the Al-Bilad Corporate Social Responsibility award for “Best Economic Performance”. The award is in honor of stc Bahrain’s graduate development programme, “jeel ICT”. The initiative is in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision to invest in building the next generation of Bahrain’s workforce by providing opportunities for skill and talent development.

In partnership with the Ministry of Labour, Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) and Tamkeen, “jeel ICT” is designed to carve out the next generation of Bahraini techno-commercial professionals, training the youth in the new age skill sets and give them opportunities to test their skills in a real-time corporate environment.

Commenting on the award, Shaikh Zeyad Al Khalifa, the Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain said, “We are incredibly proud to be recipients of this award in recognition of our continuous efforts to empower Bahrain’s youth and to enable the growth of essential tech skills to build the Kingdom’s digital economy. As part of our CSR strategy, we are dedicated to fostering a skilled and talented workforce, playing a significant role in driving the nation’s digital transformation and economic development.”

“jeel ICT” program, will train selected university students to participate in a training program at stc Bahrain, investing in their career development through coaching, mentoring, and building their professional skill sets. Upon completion the program, a number of “jeel ICT” trainees will be offered a full-time employment opportunity at the company.

