Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has been recognized with the Best Community Development Award at the Gulf Sustainability Awards for its significant support of the Bahraini Farmers Market. This accolade highlights stc Bahrain's commitment to enhancing local community life through technological innovation and sustainable initiatives, aligning with the government's vision for a greener Bahrain.

The award-winning initiative involved a partnership between stc Bahrain, the National Agricultural Development (NIAD), and the Ministry of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs. The collaboration aimed to contribute to the government's agenda of economic growth, food security, job creation, import reduction, and tourism promotion.

The company's support for the Bahraini Farmers Market is part of its broader commitment to community development, as outlined in its CSR initiative, "stc Jusoor." Through this initiative, stc Bahrain aims to connect people and empower them to move forward in life, contributing to the realization of Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, CEO of stc Bahrain, commented: "We are immensely proud to be recognized for our commitment to the Bahraini Farmers Market. This initiative not only bolsters local farmers but also enriches the overall well-being of our community. We remain dedicated to driving positive change and promoting sustainable growth in line with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030."

stc Bahrain's support for Bahrain’s agricultural development exemplifies the transformative potential of CSR initiatives when approached with vision, innovation, and commitment. By prioritizing societal well-being alongside corporate interests, businesses can drive positive change, enhance sustainable growth, and leave a long-lasting impact in the communities they serve.

This award is one among several recognitions that stc Bahrain has received for its outstanding contribution to the Bahraini Farmers Market, reflecting the company's consistent dedication to community development and sustainability.

