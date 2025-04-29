Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, successfully concluded its participation in CyberX Bahrain 2025, the region’s premier cybersecurity summit. The event brought together industry experts, government entities, and business leaders to address pressing challenges in cybersecurity and explore advanced solutions for safeguarding digital ecosystems. stc Bahrain’s sponsorship reinforced its commitment to enhancing Bahrain’s cybersecurity landscape and empowering organizations to operate with greater confidence in their digital environments.

As a Gold Sponsor of the event, stc Bahrain showcased its advanced cybersecurity services and solutions, emphasizing its role as a trusted partner in delivering end-to-end protection for businesses and government entities. By leveraging global partnerships and locally supported services, stc Bahrain demonstrated its dedication to driving innovation and resilience across Bahrain’s digital ecosystem, aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals for technological progress and economic diversification.

Hesham Mustafa, Chief Business Officer at stc Bahrain, commented , "At stc Bahrain, we are focused on delivering advanced security solutions tailored to address the unique challenges organizations face today, which is backed by local expertise. Our participation echoes our drive to empower businesses and government entities to innovate confidently while supporting Bahrain’s vision for technological advancement."

During the summit, stc Bahrain engaged directly with industry leaders and demonstrated its integrated cybersecurity solutions through live showcases. These solutions were developed in collaboration with leading global cybersecurity innovators, including CybelAngel, Darktrace, Yogosha, and Trend Micro. Each partner brought unique expertise in areas such as external threat intelligence, AI-powered detection, ethical hacking, and enterprise security, reinforcing stc Bahrain’s position as a trusted provider of a comprehensive cybersecurity suite of services.

The successful conclusion of CyberX Bahrain 2025 further highlights stc Bahrain’s leadership in the cybersecurity space and its commitment to equipping organizations with the tools needed to navigate the evolving threat landscape. The company remains dedicated to supporting Bahrain’s digital transformation efforts and advancing the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub for technological innovation.​​