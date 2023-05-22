Manama, Bahrain: In line with its commitment to developing Bahrain’s future workforce, stc Bahrain recently participated in Arab Open University’s (AOU) HR Career Day. Hosted annually by the university, this year’s HR Career Day attracted over 500 young students coming forward to learn more about businesses and industries, including entry-level jobs and career growth.

By participating in the event, stc Bahrain is demonstrating its commitment towards building the Bahraini youth’s ICT capabilities through world-class training and career development opportunities, with a focus on providing internship and summer training opportunities for university events across educational disciplines.

jeel ICT, stc Bahrain’s recent Technology development initiative was presented to the students as a 100% Nationalized Training Program that will help Bahraini graduates develop valuable skills, knowledge, and work experience for advancing their career. The Jeel ICT Program will give, 33 graduates the chance to get trained in cutting-edge forward looking technology areas, as well as get real-time professional exposure to corporate departments, such as Human Resources, Technology, Finance, Government Affairs, Legal, Wholesale, and Enterprise, as well as Commercial. They will receive on-the-job training, interactive workshops, one-on-one career coaching sessions, mock interview sessions, and short-term projects while they are enrolled in the program.

