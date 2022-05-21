Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced the launch of the first 5G Standalone network in the Kingdom.

stc Bahrain`s Standalone 5G network will enable a new set of communication services for both consumers and enterprises, through ubiquitous connections and high computing capabilities that can be delivered to individuals for their diverse services, such as high-resolution video, VR, AR, and multimedia; online data communication, and more.

The Standalone 5G Network launch is in collaboration with the global leading ICT solutions provider, Huawei. The network is defined by its lack of dependence on the 4G layer or the LTE network. The 5G Standalone network will lead to towards higher complexity 5G eMBB, URLLc, mMTC services categories, and will support both public services category (public security, transportation, Banking service, consumer services, etc.) and enterprise category (manufacturing, petroleum, port, healthcare and education, etc.).

As the ultimate form of 5G networks, Standalone 5G supports advanced network- functions, mobile edge computing (MEC) and Uplink Centric broadband connectivity, that will scale-up both B2B and B2C services in the kingdom of Bahrain, unleashing a new set of ideas that stc Bahrain can offer the market.

The digital advancements are considered a significant stepping stone for stc Bahrain, ensuring new economic opportunities and efficiencies for communication services in the Kingdom.

Commenting on the deployment, Nezar Banabeela, CEO of stc Bahrain. said: “stc Bahrain has consistently been at the forefront of pushing latest technologies beyond just mere enhancements to approaching capabilities closer to full fledge 5G. Through this achievement, we are laying the foundation for further milestones, service availability and inclusivity of the fundamental capabilities that is included in stc Bahrain network to cover all the forecasted 5G network use cases.”

Adhering to the concept of convenient Standalone 5G network, Ethan Sunxiaofei, CEO of Huawei Bahrain said: “Huawei is dedicated to providing our strategic partner stc Bahrain with the latest innovative 5G networks technology. As it will form the future networks that relies on a combination of mainstream and alternative technologies across efficient spectrum use together with AI and Cloud.”

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Ghadeer Alaradi: 1756 1716 ghadeer.alaradi@ogilvy.com

Hind Al Awadhi: 1756 1725, hind.alawadhi@ogilvy.com

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh and follow us on:

www.twitter.com/stc_bhr

www.instagram.com/stc_bhr

www.youtube.com/stcbhr

www.facebook.com/stc.bhr

www.linkedin.com/company/stcbahrain