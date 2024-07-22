Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is making significant strides in youth empowerment and community development through launching 'emerge' the internship program which is being introduced for the first time this year following a revamp in its program format. This internship programme symbolizes the transformative journey that interns undergo, emerging as confident, skilled individuals ready to enter the workplace. It also empowers interns with future-oriented opportunities and professional guidance, encouraging personal and professional growth, resilience, and practical application of skills, enriching the overall internship experience.

Over the past 14 years, stc Bahrain has supported the youth by complementing their academic learning with real-world corporate assignments. Since 2010, the company has provided more than 80,000 internship and training hours, significantly contributing to the skill development of Bahrain's future workforce.

In line with the Bahrain Economic vision 2030, the emerge programme is a key component of stc Bahrain’s social responsibility policies and initiatives, demonstrating the company's commitment to giving back to the community and driving innovation within the organization.

stc Bahrain Chief Human Resources Officer, Eng. Fahad Alowaini commented, "This programme is a testament to stc Bahrain’s dedication to empowering local talent. We take immense pride in providing these enriching opportunities and eagerly anticipate the innovative contributions these interns will bring to our industry."

The two-month 'emerge' programme equips interns with comprehensive on the job training in their respective domains. In addition to this broad exposure, the interns benefit from capitalizing on the skills and capabilities of our internal human capital through our knowledge management program, which focuses on various fields including corporate presentation development, PR, CSR, design thinking, fundamentals of finance and more.

To further strengthen the program, stc Bahrain has partnered with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Injaz where the interns will receive a two-day specialized training in project management fundamentals provided by BIBF to enhance the interns' knowledge and skills in effective project management practices through courses, such as Project Management Fundamentals. The interns will also participate in a two-day iCAMP workshop conducted by INJAZ Bahrain, where they will acquire essential leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills.

In addition to this, stc Bahrain has established strategic partnerships with several universities across Bahrain such as American University of Bahrain, British University of Bahrain, Royal University for Women, Bahrain Polytechnic and University of Bahrain. These partnerships allocate a specific number of slots for summer and winter internships, along with stc Bahrain employees.

The emerge programme exemplifies stc Bahrain's dedication to cultivating the next generation of talent, paving the way for a bright future for Bahrain's dynamic workforce.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just nine years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh

