Manama: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, launched its third technical capacity program that aims at investing in the development of its employees across technical areas/domains. The training program was launched with the signing of a 2 year strategic partnership agreement between stc Bahrain and Huawei, to develop the capabilities of employees and improve operations.

The program has been split into two phases to deliver company’s strategic priorities. The program has been designed to upgrade people knowledge and skills around Technology, Network and Digital ecosystem that shall serve the business need to adopt and adapt to innovation and expansion in the Digital Telecom space.

Sara Khonji, Chief People Officer at stc Bahrain, said: “At stc Bahrain, we believe that growth and expansion of business is organically driven by people who invest their skills and abilities to deliver new and unique propositions. We are proud to design and deliver this unique program for our people around Cloud/AI/Data Analytics/Network Technology and ICT that shall support us in delivering promise to the customers in form of better experience and value and at the same time building the people strength for organic and inorganic career growth. Our resolve is to keep on investing on people.”

Huawei has been our key partner in delivering successfully our 2 previous cohorts with over 6,000 hours of onsite/ online training and we see this 3rd cohort bringing new learning opportunities across to people to enhance their personal and professional growth.

About stc Bahrain:

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative telecommunication operator in Bahrain. Since its inception in 2010, stc Bahrain revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and quickly became a market leader, a position that it kept to this day through investing in next-generation technologies and introducing innovative solutions to the people of Bahrain. In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services.

stc Bahrain made many local, regional and global breakthroughs, earning it over 20 awards in just eleven years for being the best, widest and fastest network that connects people with an empowering host of products and services. Its persistent dedication to innovation has positioned it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes and businesses. Together with a broad spectrum of benefits and customizable offerings that provide utmost control and flexibility in a world of evolving digital needs, stc Bahrain today has not only become the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain, but also the most forward-looking fearless disruptor in Telecommunication and Fintech.

