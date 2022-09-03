Manama: As a part of our Corporate Social Responsibility and to provide career development opportunities for university students to complement their academic classroom education with practical and short-term projects and corporate assignments, stc Bahrain concluded the Summer Internship program of their new batch of university students.

The summer internship program has been designed to provide Bahraini youth with the latest Techno-commercial professional skills to contribute to their overall career and personal development.

The Program spanned across two exhaustive and intensive months during which all interns were rotated across all the business sectors & departments including People sector, Commercial, Network, Business, Governmental Affairs, Finance, etc. With 21 interns on board, we have delivered 11,000 hours of guided experience during the program tenure.

Commenting on the program, Mrs. Sara Khonji, Chief People Officer at stc Bahrain, “Training the youth of today is an crucial goal we always aim at, and we are proud to be empowering Bahraini youth to use this opportunity in their career and be able to build a first-hand understanding of the quintessential skills for their future. We are committed to building the next generation of TECH Savy talent that is confident to drive the Kingdom’s digital transformation in line with the Economic Vision 2030.”

The program is highly focused on giving guided experiential learning through mentorship, shadowing, rotations and projects in their specialization areas and encouraging them to wear the corporate professionals’ hat and present their perspective accordingly. The interns were guided by mentors who invested the time and efforts in extending the on-the-job-knowledge and experience to each of them at corporate and personal level.

