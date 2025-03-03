Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, celebrates 15 years of commitment to driving Bahrain's digital transformation, as a leading provider of innovative solutions and services in the Kingdom. From pioneering 5.5G deployment to Web3 innovation, stc Bahrain has consistently invested in cutting-edge technologies and Bahraini human talent, shaping a connected future for businesses and individuals.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, Chief Executive Officer of stc Bahrain said, "For 15 years, stc Bahrain has been at the forefront of the Kingdom's digital evolution. We remain committed to building a stronger, more connected nation, and our investments in infrastructure, technology, and Bahraini talent reflect that dedication."

stc's focus on Bahrain's digital future is marked by its strategic investments in key infrastructure projects, including the 2Africa Pearl submarine cable system and the Data Center Park. These initiatives are crucial for establishing Bahrain as a leading regional economic and information hub.

stc Bahrain continues to expand its digital offerings, with stc Pay serving as a prime example of the most innovative and accessible, all-inclusive mobile wallet in Bahrain for all types of digital financial transactions. stc Bahrain empowers businesses with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge technologies, including IoT, big data, cybersecurity, cloud services, mobile payments, and wholesale connectivity. The company also actively supports local talent and Bahraini entrepreneurs through programs like inspireU, building a vibrant and innovative ecosystem.

Recognizing the importance of human capital, stc Bahrain continues to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of Bahraini ICT professionals. Through comprehensive training programs and mentorship initiatives, stc empowers Bahraini talent to excel in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Celebrating 15 years of innovation and commitment to enhancing customer lives, stc Bahrain is introducing exciting offers. Customers can enjoy a range of exclusive benefits through the MystcBH app, in addition to exclusive gifts with device purchases, and complimentary TV with Home broadband subscriptions. Furthermore, customers can win instant prizes from the stc Van and benefit from convenient installment plans for television purchases, including a complimentary Shahid TV subscription.

About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative digital enabler in Bahrain. Since entering Bahrain’s telecommunications market in 2010, stc Bahrain has revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and emerged as a market leader. This position has been maintained through consistent investment in next-generation technologies and innovative products and services, including advancements in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and mobile payments, and wholesale connectivity solutions. Our achievements include being the first in the region to pilot the foundation of 5.5G, launching the world's first structured Web3 Launchpad program, and driving blockchain innovation in the Middle East and beyond. This aligns with Bahrain’s Economic vision 2030, with ICT as a key driver of sustainable economic growth.

In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services, which has evolved to become a subsidiary of stc Bahrain, officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. stc pay is an all-inclusive digital wallet, making financial services more accessible and driving the Kingdom toward a cashless future.

Over the past decade, we've consistently topped Bahrain’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority's Quality of Service report, reflecting our dedication to wide coverage and high-quality service. Through investments in Bahrain’s telecom sector, our evolution into a forward-thinking digital enabler aligns with the Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030.

The company's persistent dedication to innovation has earned it multiple awards, positioning it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital, and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes, and businesses.

stc Jusoor, the company's corporate social responsibility arm (meaning "bridges" in Arabic), aligns with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 and individual empowerment. Focusing on Community, Family, Eco, and Tech as key pillars, stc Jusoor's initiatives balance community development and technology, connecting and empowering individuals through the free exchange of experiences, ideas, and information.

Today, stc Bahrain stands not only as the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain but also as the most forward-looking digital enabler.