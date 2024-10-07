Manama – Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, continues to receive prestigious accolades for its pioneering Web3 Launchpad program, as it has once again been recognized for this innovative program with the prestigious "Best Telecom Infrastructure Innovation” Award at the Gulf Business Awards, acknowledging its groundbreaking Web3 Launchpad program, the world’s first structured initiative by a major multinational corporation aimed at driving blockchain innovation in the Middle East. stc Bahrain's Web3 Launchpad program has also earned the Technology Excellence Award at the prestigious Middle East Awards ceremony, further cementing its leadership in blockchain innovation.

Launched in March 2024, the Web3 Launchpad program features strategic partnerships with top Web3 protocols, which created a digital twin of its headquarters in the Metaverse, and it was the first Metaverse Signing Ceremony in the region. These initiatives are set to transform the digital landscape, promoting widespread engagement and technological advancement in line with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

"stc Bahrain's second recognition for its Web3 Launchpad program is a testament to our commitment to embracing next-generation technologies and integrating them into our service offerings," said Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, CEO of stc Bahrain. "This award highlights our innovative approach and dedication to act as an infrastructure enabler in propelling blockchain innovation across the Middle East and beyond."

At the core of the program are two strategic pathways for Web3 protocols: The Pearling Path, inspired by Bahrain’s pearling history, focuses on nurturing new and emerging Web3 protocols. The Qala’a Path, named after the Qala’a al-Bahrain (Bahrain Fort), concentrates on leveraging established Web3 protocols to enrich the regional ecosystem. Both paths aim to foster a radiant Web3 community in the Middle East, launching several decentralized applications, on-chain and moving from speculation towards creating real-world applications and solutions.

Among the significant milestones achieved through the Web3 launchpad program are the deployment of multiple Web3 validator nodes, strategic partnerships with leading blockchain networks such as Core Foundation, Aleph Zero, and Avalanche, and the organisation of worldwide hackathons to foster a vibrant Web3 community.

The "Web3 Launchpad" by stc Bahrain is more than an initiative; it's a strategic vision that combines Bahrain's historical legacy with the boundless possibilities of Web3 technology.

The Gulf Business Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses and leaders across a wide range of industries. Winning the Best Telecom Infrastructure Innovation award further cements stc Bahrain's position as a leader in blockchain innovation.

