5 Working Hours During the Holy Month of Ramadan

4 Working Hours During the Final Week of the Holy Month

Manama, Bahrain – As part of its commitment to fostering a people-centric work environment that reflects the values of the Holy month, stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced an initiative to reduce working hours during Ramadan, further strengthening a culture of collaboration and solidarity among employees while supporting balance between professional responsibilities and spiritual and social commitments.

During the holy month of Ramadan, employees will benefit from flexible working arrangements, with daily working hours reduced to five hours, and four hours during the final week of the month. Remote work options will also remain available to ensure operational continuity while reinforcing a unified team spirit.

This initiative reflects stc Bahrain’s commitment to embedding a corporate culture built on trust, respect, and care for employee wellbeing, fostering a positive work environment aligned with the values of cooperation, compassion, and balance that define the holy month of Ramadan.

​​​​​​About stc Bahrain

stc Bahrain, a subsidiary of stc Group, is the fastest-growing, most innovative digital enabler in Bahrain. Since entering Bahrain’s telecommunications market in 2010, stc Bahrain has revolutionized the telecommunications industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain and emerged as a market leader. This position has been maintained through consistent investment in next-generation technologies and innovative products and services, including advancements in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and mobile payments, and wholesale connectivity solutions. Our achievements include being the first in the region to pilot the foundation of 5.5G, launching the world's first structured Web3 Launchpad program, and driving blockchain innovation in the Middle East and beyond. This aligns with Bahrain’s Economic vision 2030, with ICT as a key driver of sustainable economic growth.

In 2018, stc Bahrain disrupted fintech with its stc pay ecosystem of services, which has evolved to become a subsidiary of stc Bahrain, officially licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. stc pay is an all-inclusive digital wallet, making financial services more accessible and driving the Kingdom toward a cashless future.

Over the past decade, we've consistently topped Bahrain’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority's Quality of Service report, reflecting our dedication to wide coverage and high-quality service. Through investments in Bahrain’s telecom sector, our evolution into a forward-thinking digital enabler aligns with the Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030.

The company's persistent dedication to innovation has earned it multiple awards, positioning it as a driving force in delivering telecommunication, digital, and mobile financial services for everyday customers, homes, and businesses.

stc Jusoor, the company's corporate social responsibility arm (meaning "bridges" in Arabic), aligns with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030 and individual empowerment. Focusing on Community, Family, Eco, and Tech as key pillars, stc Jusoor's initiatives balance community development and technology, connecting and empowering individuals through the free exchange of experiences, ideas, and information.

Today, stc Bahrain stands not only as the preferred Telecommunications network in Bahrain but also as the most forward-looking digital enabler.

For more information, please visit www.stc.com.bh

