Manama, Bahrain – stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has announced its participation as the Official Telecom Partner for Bahrain Comic Con 2025. Taking place under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, this partnership reflects stc Bahrain’s commitment to supporting community initiatives, promoting creativity, and enabling events that bring people together to celebrate innovation and talent. By delivering advanced connectivity solutions, stc Bahrain aims to enhance the experience of attendees, exhibitors, and participants at one of Bahrain’s most anticipated events of the year.

As the Official Telecom Partner and Connectivity Provider, stc Bahrain will play a key role in ensuring seamless connectivity throughout the event. From high-speed internet services to interactive digital experiences, stc Bahrain is committed to enhancing the overall experience for all attendees. Additionally, stc Bahrain will offer giveaways through stc pay, including cash vouchers, providing added value to the event’s vibrant atmosphere.

Bahrain Comic Con 2025 will be held on May 2nd and 3rd, 2025, at the Bahrain International Circuit and is expected to attract over 40,000 attendees from Bahrain, the GCC, and around the world. As the region’s premier pop culture gathering, it will unite fans, celebrities, exhibitors, and creators for an engaging celebration of creativity and innovation.​​​​