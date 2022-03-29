Riyadh, KSA : stc and Virgin Mobile Saudi Consortium LLC, a key country in Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa’s footprint, have signed a long-term extension to their Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Agreement. Under the contract, Virgin Mobile will continue to receive Mobile Virtual Network services from stc in KSA. The agreement was signed by Mohammed Abdullah Alabbadi, Chief Wholesales Officer, stc, and Yaarob Al-Sayegh, CEO of Virgin Mobile KSA.

The renewed agreement underscores the successful partnership between the two parties that started in 2014, when Virgin Mobile launched its services as a mobile virtual network operator in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, using stc’s network. The relationship has been further strengthened with Virgin Mobile’s impending launch as Kuwait’s first MVNO, where it will be relying on stc’s network in Kuwait.

Erik Dudman Nielsen, founder and group CEO at Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa commented: “Our partnership with stc has gone from strength to strength over the years, and as we look to expand our footprint in the region, it is our shared vision for a digital tomorrow and strong growth that aligns us. With stc’s strong, ever-evolving network we will continue offering high-quality services across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and soon will be able to offer an unparalleled digital experience to our very tech-savvy market in Kuwait.”

