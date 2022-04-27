StayWell Holdings and Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Inc. announce the signing of the resort-style hotel Park Regis by Prince Deira Islands, Dubai under the new brand banner of Park Regis by Prince.

StayWell Holdings, one of the largest hotel management groups in Asia Pacific and a subsidiary of Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Inc, one of Japan's leading hotel and leisure companies, has signed the first hotel under the evolved brand banner of Park Regis - Park Regis by Prince Deira Islands (Dubai). The addition of this new property to the StayWell stable complements the existing portfolio of hotels in the UAE region and officially launches the new brand.

An upscale and premium brand, Park Regis by Prince is a significant evolution of the reputable Park Regis hotel brand, which first launched in 2006. With the positioning statement "The World's Most Thoughtful Hotels", Park Regis by Prince is the latest offering in the company's impressive line-up of brands. Designed to be exceptional yet accessible, guests travelling for business and leisure can enjoy the tradition and luxury of a beautifully curated classic hotel experience, blended seamlessly with modern technology. Each property will embody a fusion of the company's Australian and Japanese heritage whilst seeking to highlight and celebrate the local influences and culture that make each location special.

The announcement of the group's new brand is punctuated with the signing of its first hotel in Deira (UAE). Park Regis by Prince Deira Islands is a resort-style property, and one of only three hotels located on the Deira Islands, providing guests with direct access to the beach. The property will feature state of the art business and leisure facilities as well as multiple food and beverage options including two restaurants, a coffee shop, a swim-up pool bar, as well as a lounge bar, gym, spa, and parking. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, 95% of the property's rooms have direct sea views, and all will boast balconies. The hotel is just moments from local attractions including a popular Night Souk, as well as the soon to be completed Souk Al Marfa which will feature 2,500 shops and pavilions, making it one of the biggest shopping destinations in the region.

Guests of Park Regis by Prince Deira Islands will also enjoy premium in-room amenities in partnership with Atkinson's (London, 1799) and the hotel will boast a bespoke signature scent and specially curated music selections, part of the overarching brand blueprint for future hotels under the new brand banner. Park Regis by Prince's newly created Guest Services AI tool Jean will also feature, and has been designed to assist with all guest service operations to ensure quality and consistency at every touchpoint. Open plan design, signature glass panelling, and 'clouds of foliage' will greet guests on arrival, with spacious rooms boasting luxury touches including curved showers, brass accents, and natural stone finishes.

Mr. Masahiko Koyama, President of Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Inc. said “We are pleased to announce the establishment of our newest brand “Park Regis by Prince” and excited to launch the brand concept in Dubai, the largest trading and commercial centre in the Middle East and a fast-growing international city as a hub connecting Europe, Africa and Asia. By opening our new brand hotel in this globally well-known tourist city and disseminating the brand value of the Prince Hotel, we would like to further enhance international recognition of the Prince Hotels.”

Simon Wan, President and Director of StayWell Holdings Pty Ltd, said of the signing, "Park Regis by Prince Deira, Dubai is a welcome addition to our ever-growing portfolio of hotels. Park Regis by Prince is an exciting concept in hotels that sets the standard for the guest experience. This new property is the pinnacle of biophilic sophistication – living, breathing extensions of their natural environments, combined with a level of service that is unmatched in the category. We are thrilled to announce this evolution of the Park Regis brand.”

Park Regis by Prince is an important evolution for Park Regis and the StayWell group, catering to the changing demands of travellers both locally and overseas, where exceptional service and prime locations are equally important as comfort and accessibility. Park Regis by Prince will offer an upscale class hotel experience that acts as a complement to the current StayWell portfolio of brands, all of which celebrate both the history and modernity of the cities in which they reside and the companies of which they are apart.

Mr. Rohit Vig, Vice President Development of StayWell Holdings Pty Ltd said, “We are elated to open our 4th Hotel in Dubai and this milestone resonates the confidence we have in the UAE markets. With a strong and positive growth outlook, we plan to further expand our portfolio of hotels in the region over the next 5 years. Dubai hotel occupancy hit a 15-year high last in March and the Middle East hotel RevPAR recovery is the highest among global regions.”

Park Regis by Prince Deira Islands will open in early 2023.

About StayWell Holdings:

One of the largest hotel management groups in Asia Pacific, StayWell Holdings, and its parent company Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide, offers a diverse portfolio of properties across a combined network of 129 open and under development hotels worldwide.

Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide and StayWell’s combined brand offerings include The Prince Akatoki, The Prince, Grand Prince Hotel, Policy, Park Regis, Prince Hotel, Leisure Inn Plus, Prince Smart Inn, and Leisure Inn. Each brand offers guests quality experiences ranging from luxury to lifestyle through to midscale.

Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide and StayWell have set a strategic goal to deliver 250 hotels in the medium to long term. The expansion of both company brands will take place across the regions of Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide operate a combined network of 56 hotels, 31 golf courses and 10 ski resorts. StayWell has an existing network of 27 open and operating hotels and a further 8 hotels that are committed and opening over the next few years. In addition, StayWell has two key strategic partners being Manhatton Hotel Group in China (26 hotels) and Cristal Group in the Middle East (9 hotels).

For more information visit https://www.staywellgroup.com/