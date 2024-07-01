Dubai, UAE: Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay, a distinguished member of IHG Hotels & Resorts' Suites collection, is proud to announce its robust sustainability initiatives and the recent inclusion of People of Determination (POD) within its team. By introducing these worthy initiatives, the hotel is showcasing its dedication to fostering a sustainable and inclusive environment for guests and staff alike.

With the environment firmly in mind, Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay launched a state-of-the-art water bottling plant at its pre-opening stage, significantly reducing its environmental footprint by eliminating single-use plastic bottles. This initiative not only underscores the hotel’s dedication to sustainability but also sets a benchmark for eco-friendly practices in the hospitality industry throughout the city. Complementing the water bottling plant, the hotel also introduced a cardboard recycling cage, which encourages recycling and waste reduction, aligning with global environmental goals and promoting a culture of sustainability among the whole hotel team.

Additionally, the hotel has adopted eco-friendly bathroom amenities, laundry bags, and non-toxic cleaning chemicals for use throughout the entire property. These sustainable choices, including the use of biodegradable packaging wherever possible, highlight further the hotel’s ongoing efforts to minimise its environmental impact and foster a sense of ecological responsibility.

Championing inclusivity, Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay has recently welcomed a number of People of Determination to its team. The hotel constantly aims to create a welcoming environment for everyone who steps through the doors. It is dedicated to providing equal opportunities and creating an inclusive workplace where all individuals are valued and empowered to achieve incredible things.

“As a company, we are always looking for new ways to leave a lasting positive legacy. We are delighted to integrate different people into our team as every single one of them brings a new perspective that can benefit the whole hotel,” said Bruno Hivon, General Manager of Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay. “Their contributions are invaluable, and their inclusion enriches our work environment, reinforcing our commitment to diversity and equality.”

Among the new team members are Charlene, a Barista, and Raza, an F&B Attendant. Their presence at the hotel showcases the management’s efforts to unlock the abilities and potential of every individual. By embracing such diversity, Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay is setting a powerful example in the hospitality industry.

Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay prides itself on its diverse and inclusive workforce, which includes team members from 31 different nationalities and a balanced 60:40 ratio of male to female employees at the time of opening. This celebration of diversity allows for a multitude of unique insights and perspectives, fostering a rich and dynamic working environment. Each team member’s unique background and experiences contribute to creating an incredibly talented team that enhances the guest experience and drives the hotel’s success.

Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay offers a unique blend of comfort and convenience, embodying a new form of community living amidst the vibrant heart of Dubai. With its sustainable initiatives and inclusive workforce, the hotel not only provides exceptional hospitality but also contributes positively to society and the environment.

Staybridge Suites Dubai Business Bay is now open to welcome focused travellers seeking a home away from home. For reservations and inquiries, please visit www.staybridge.com/businessbay, call +971 4 871 6111, or check out @staybridgesuitesbusinessbay on Instagram to get a glimpse of the property and its public spaces.