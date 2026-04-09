STATS Group (STATS) has announced the acquisition of Aberdeen-based pipeline intelligence and cleaning specialist Pipelines 2 Data (P2D) in a strategic move designed to expand its global pipeline integrity and maintenances service offerings and enhance the company’s current suite of pipeline integrity products and services.

Aberdeen-headquartered STATS, which employs more than 500 staff across operational bases in the UK, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and USA, are market leaders in the supply of pressurised pipeline isolation, hot tapping and line stopping services which enables safe and efficient maintenance and repair of onshore, topsides and subsea pipeline infrastructure.

Backed by parent company Mitsui & Co Ltd (Mitsui), the deal forms part of a long-term plan to build a comprehensive pipeline services platform combining inspection, diagnostics, maintenance and repair capabilities.

P2D has built a strong reputation for its smart pipeline cleaning, surveys and critical data analytics, which help operators assess pipeline condition and performance prior to maintenance or intervention activities.

The company’s tools and data capture capability sit between conventional cleaning systems and high-end intelligent inspection services, providing operators with valuable operational insight ahead of and in support of pipeline maintenance and integrity campaigns.

The two companies already share a decade-long working relationship, having collaborated on projects in the Middle East and the UK, which have demonstrated the strong technical alignment between both entities and the operational benefits to clients.

STATS chief executive officer, Stephen Rawlinson, said: “By combining P2D’s inspection and cleaning expertise with STATS’ pipeline isolation and maintenance technologies, we will create a unique service offering in the pipeline services market - enabling operators to manage pipeline integrity more efficiently through a single, integrated provider.

“We are excited about the opportunity to add P2D’s talent and technology offering to our clients to help solve their complex pipeline integrity challenges. There are clear synergies between both organisations, and a strong cultural fit.

“We see this acquisition as part of a long-term growth strategy which builds on our UK heritage and will strengthen STATS’ global footprint. As a long-time trusted partner, we have identified that having access to P2D’s technology will add innovation to our product portfolio as we continue to look for opportunities to help our customers in the pipeline Inspection, Repair and Maintenance market.”

P2D’s owner and chief executive officer, Steve Mayo, and Director of Operations, Euan Gibbons, will remain with the company, which employs around 30 staff who will be retained. P2D will continue to operate from its Altens base in Aberdeen and operational hubs in Canada and USA, while working closely with STATS to integrate technologies and develop joint service offerings.

Steve Mayo said: “I am proud of P2D and excited about the opportunity and future under the stewardship of STATS. With P2D, I set out to create a unique offering and focused on solving challenges in the pipeline integrity market through ‘smart’ actionable insight derived from the data collected by our robust technology. I look forward to helping further expand the scale and scope of P2D’s offerings globally with the additional resources that companies like STATS and Mitsui can bring.”

No purchase value is available.

STATS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd, provides specialist engineering services for the maintenance, integrity and repair of oil, gas and petrochemical installations and infrastructure.

STATS has gained an excellent reputation for providing a responsive, client-centred approach combined with expertise and innovative products which enhance safety and environmental performance, reduce system or plant downtime, improve asset performance, and support decommissioning and abandonment.

The group operates from its headquarters in Kintore, Aberdeenshire in the UK and in Edmonton, Canada; Houston, USA; Abu Dhabi, Doha, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar in the Middle East; Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Perth, Australia.

Website: www.statsgroup.com www.pipelines2data.com

Issued on behalf of STATS Group by Sure Public Relations Ltd. For further information please contact Stephen Rafferty on +44 (0)7980 598764 or email stephen@surepr.co.uk