



Investors can now create or customise their portfolios from more than 35 asset classes.



Dubai, UAE: StashAway, Southeast Asia and MENA’s leading wealth management platform, has launched Flexible Portfolios. It is the first product in MENA that offers investors the choice to customise their portfolios with ease. Flexible Portfolios allows investors to pick the asset classes they want, decide their exact allocations, and change them any time. This new offering adds to StashAway’s drive for innovation in the industry to provide an intelligent, convenient and less expensive alternative to traditional wealth management providers.



Flexible Portfolios come highly requested from StashAway clients who want to influence their investments based on their own market views and holdings outside StashAway.



Flexible Portfolios have two features that make these customised investments different from brokerages: One, investors are able to easily customise their portfolios by picking their desired asset classes. StashAway curates the best exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for more than 35 asset classes such as Emerging Markets, REITs, Gold, Energy, Government Bonds, and more. The underlying funds feature ETFs from some of the world’s top fund managers, including iShares, SPDR, VanEck, Vanguard, ARK, and GlobalX, giving investors access to some of the most popular funds. This means clients don’t have to spend time doing research on which ETF is best.



The second distinguishing feature is risk management. Managing risk has always been one of StashAway’s core pillars. StashAway calculates the portfolio’s potential downside to ensure that investors know how much risk they’re taking on as they customise a portfolio. StashAway will even let investors know when their portfolio’s risk level changes.



In addition, as part of the launch, StashAway is offering an entire year of free investing for Flexible Portfolios by waiving the management fee on any fresh funds until 30 June 2023.



Joseph El Am, Deputy General Manager, StashAway MENA said “We really value feedback from our investors, and many were keen to create or customise their own portfolios according to their risk appetites. We’re excited that our clients are becoming more and more savvy as they invest with us, and so we’re pleased to enable them to have a say while we still deliver on two of our core values: investment intelligence and risk management.”



StashAway makes it easy for anyone to start investing effectively, whether they want portfolios managed by experts, a DIY approach to investing, or a combination of both.

About StashAway



StashAway is a digital wealth manager that offers investment portfolios and wealth management solutions for both retail and accredited investors and operates in Singapore, Malaysia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, and Thailand.



As of January 2021, the company surpassed $1 billion USD in assets under management. In 2020, StashAway was recognised as a Technology Pioneer by The World Economic Forum and a Top 10 LinkedIn Startup. In 2021, StashAway was awarded a spot in the Fintech Global’s 2021 Wealthtech 100 list and won the bronze award for the SG Techblazer Award in the Most Promising Innovation Category. StashAway took first place in the category for Singapore Financial Institution at the SFF Global FinTech Awards 2021 presented by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA).