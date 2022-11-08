Amman, Jordan: STARZPLAY, ranked consistently among the region’s top 3 subscription video on demand service, today announced its partnership with Perfect Solutions in Jordan to bring the world of football closer to fans in the market. Perfect Solutions has fostered strong relations and also offers access to government agencies in its distribution network.

As part of the distribution deal, Perfect Solutions will provide sports lovers with physical vouchers as an alternative to subscribing via credit card to STARZPLAY’s sports offering, which is currently streaming the prestigious Italian Football League Serie A. The vouchers will be sold across Perfect Solutions’ 500+ stores.

Raghida Abou Fadel, SVP for Business Development & Sales, STARZPLAY, said: “We are pleased to partner with Perfect Solutions to offer our services via their extensive network. Subscription through distributors is one of the fastest and easiest ways to make our content available to millions of subscribers. Credit card penetration outside of the UAE is relatively low and such partnerships therefore support in expanding our subscriber base and connecting with new users. Subscription base from these partnerships is our biggest growth channel and we look forward to strengthening our network.”

Tariq Doglas, CEO from Perfect Solutions added “We are delighted to partner with the region’s leading streaming platform STARZPLAY to offer additional benefits and convenience to our customers. With the evolving consumer needs, it has become imperative to offer value-added benefits to retain our existing customer base as well as attract potential customers. We are confident our partnership with STARZPPLAY will be welcomed by our customers and will certainly bring more value to their overall experience with us.”

STARZPLAY Sports is home to premium international and regional tournaments such as Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, Dutch Eredivisie, International Cricket, All Elite Wrestling, PGA Tour, EuroLeague & EuroCup basketball competitions, Queensbury Boxing, any many more sporting leagues.

With thousands of hours of premium content including the best western content, Arabic shows, Turkish favourites, anime, and live sports, STARZPLAY is available in 19 countries across the Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan for fans to enjoy quality content anytime, anywhere, and from any device.

About STARZPLAY:

Ranked consistently among the region’s Top 3 subscription video on demand service, STARZPLAY Arabia (www.starzplay.com) streams an extensive bouquet of premium content covering Hollywood movies, TV shows, documentaries, the same-time-as-the-US series – plus live sports, dedicated kids’ entertainment and Arabic content – to 19 countries across MENA and Pakistan.

STARZPLAY has thousands of premium titles including exclusive STARZPLAY Arabia original content such as Baghdad Central, STARZ Original content such as Power, Outlander, Spartacus and The White Queen as well as premium content with add-ons such as discovery + UFC Arabia, BluTV, AD Sports, Rugby, Majid TV and STARZPLAY Sports, the dedicated sports package covering football, wrestling, cricket, boxing, basketball, golf and more.

STARZPLAY Arabia has secured tie ups with a host of leading, global studios including MGM, 20th Century Studios, Warner Bros, Universal, Discovery and Fox International Channels. Until 2022, STARZ (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) was the lead investor along with media and technology investment firms including SEQ Investors and Delta Partners. In early 2021, STARZPLAY Arabia secured its first independent financing in the region of US$25 million (approx. AED 92 million) from Abu Dhabi based Ruya Partners. In March 2022, E-Vision, from e& and ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, acquired a majority equity stake of circa 57% in the company.

Reaching over to 2.1 million subscribers, STARZPLAY Arabia allows subscribers to watch its full HD and 4K content via most internet-enabled devices, smart TVs and game consoles, and is widely available on regional IPTV services. Its iOS and Android apps – installed on more than three million devices – also allow downloads for offline playback.

