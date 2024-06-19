Abu Dhabi – evision, the media and entertainment arm of e&, has acquired the rights for popular Chinese dramas, animation and movies from iQIYI, a leading online entertainment service in China. This strategic partnership empowers STARZ ON, evision's free streaming service, to become the definitive destination for captivating Chinese entertainment in the MENA region

Olivier Bramly, Chief Executive Officer, evision, said, "This partnership transcends simply expanding our content library, whilst becoming the first partner of iQIYI in the MENA region. It's a strategic move to position STARZ ON at the forefront of a global entertainment shift. Chinese content is captivating audiences worldwide, and by offering this diverse and high-quality selection to MENA viewers, we're fostering cultural exchange and solidifying our commitment to delivering the most in-demand entertainment experiences”.

In recent years, Chinese dramas have seen an unprecedented surge in popularity across global markets. With their captivating storytelling, rich cultural elements, and exceptional production quality, these shows have garnered a substantial international following. MENA viewers will now have the opportunity to discover stories that resonate with their interests, enhancing their viewing experience with diverse narratives that cater to varied audience preferences

Sunil K Joy, Head of Content at evision, added: "The global appeal of Chinese-language dramas is undeniable. Hits like the 2023 fantasy drama series 'Love Between Fairy and Devil,' which topped iQIYI's global rankings and soon to be on STARZ ON, exemplify their growing popularity. Yet, to capture a broader and more diverse audience in newer markets like MENA, such strategic initiatives are essential. To this end, all content will feature Arabic subtitles, ensuring viewers can fully immerse themselves in these captivating stories."

The partnership unlocks a treasure trove of captivating narratives, meticulously chosen to enthral MENA audiences. From the electrifying action of Kung Fu epics like "Monkey King: The One and Only" to the intricate tales of love and destiny in "Destiny's Love," viewers can explore a rich tapestry of genres. The library also features the enchanting world of fantasy with the gripping anime "No Choice But to Betray the Earth," the heartwarming drama "Destiny's Love," and the lighthearted romantic comedy "Chasing Love."

Xianghua YANG, Senior Vice President of iQIYI, said: “This partnership marks a milestone for iQIYI’s global presence. By brining premium Chinese content to MENA audiences, we believe this collaboration with evision will resonate deeply, creating new and diverse business opportunities. We are excited to deliver a superior viewing experience to evision’s users while expanding the reach of Chinese content.”

About evision, from e& life

Headquartered in Dubai, evision, the media & entertainment arm of e& group, stands as the largest industry player in the MENAP region, with more than 5 million users, including flagship entertainment services such as STARZ ON, STARZPLAY, eLife TV, Switch TV, Misr TV, Mobily TV and SHOQ TV.

As a pioneer in home entertainment in the region, evision provides cloud-based content and platform solutions and content management for IPTV, streaming, and mobile in all forms of entertainment across MENAP. With over 20 years of collaboration with major Hollywood studios, independent studios, and regional content suppliers, evision delivers over 600 TV channels and 20,000 hours of on-demand content across multiple languages.

evision owns and operates STARZ ON, a leading top-tier free streaming television service catering to the MENA audience, and hold a majority stake in STARZPLAY, a leading provider of subscription video-on-demand and streaming services in the MENA region, through the consortium led by evision with ADQ.

To learn more about evision, please visit http://evision.ae/.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. iQIYI distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. Over time, iQIYI has built a massive user base and developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.