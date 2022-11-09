Dubai, UAE – StarLink, an Infinigate Group Company, today announced a powerful representation with next-gen technologies at the prestigious KSA Infosec Black Hat Middle East 2022 to support the rapidly growing Saudi cybersecurity landscape.

Second year in a row, leading technologies will be showcased under the StarLink banner, namely Anomali, Cybereason, DigiCert, Endace, Getvisibility, Imperva, LogRhythm, Palo Alto Networks, Trend Micro, Keysight Technologies, Juniper Networks, Ivanti, Forcepoint, Forescout, Netscout, Symantec by Broadcom Software, Thales, Trellix, and Nozomi Networks - who would have their global as well as regional expertise – Sales and Technical teams present to ensure maximum outreach and to cater to the enhanced footfall that is expected this year.

“Saudi within a very short time has established itself as a digital hub which is evident from the increased focus on the digital enhancements across different industries within the Kingdom.” said Nidal Othman, CEO, StarLink. “What we bring to Black Hat MEA 2022 is unique and we are excited to be associated with this iconic cybersecurity experience and to present innovation at its best. Our cutting-edge portfolio offers a well-rounded and integrated approach to cybersecurity that aims to empower enterprises in KSA to improve their overall security and resilience.”

MEA region is integral to StarLink’s business from an operations perspective, with KSA being the hub for the GCC. Supporting the Saudi 2030 cybersecurity vision is on top of their agenda and the Company is committed to this regional endeavor. Black Hat MEA 2022 co-organized by the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) is a perfect platform to reinforce this commitment.

StarLink is acclaimed as the fastest growing “True” Value-added Distributor” across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions with on-the-ground presence in 11 countries including UK and USA. StarLink is recognized as a "Trusted Cyber and Cloud Advisor” to over 3500 plus enterprise and government customers that use one or more of StarLink’s best-of-breed and market-leading technologies, sold through its Channel network of over 1500 Partners. The StarLink Solution Lifecycle helps Channel Partners differentiate offerings, and assists customers to identify key risks and define priorities for addressing their IT Security gaps and enhance their Data Center and Cloud infrastructure. For more information about StarLink, please visit www.starlinkme.net

