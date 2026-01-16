Omega AI introduces a world’s first DNN 360 (deep neural network) technology powered directionality system delivering up to 28% better speech intelligibility and up to 8 dB signal-to-noise improvement and with up to 51 hours of battery life

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Starkey MEA is showcasing its groundbreaking new flagship product line, Omega AI, the most advanced hearing technology to date at the 15th EROC Global Forum 2026, taking place 15–17 January 2026 at InterContinental Dubai Festival City. Omega AI introduces deep neural network DNN 360, described by Starkey as the world’s first deep neural network-powered directionality system for hearing aids. According to Starkey, the technology delivers as much as 28% better speech intelligibility in challenging environments and up to an 8 dB signal-to-noise ratio improvement, while maintaining up to 51 hours of battery life and water resistance.

Omega AI is Starkey’s newest flagship hearing aid platform, unveiled in the UAE, and engineered to push hearing performance, durability and “healthable” innovation forward in a single system. At EROC Global Forum 2026, Starkey will demonstrate how Omega AI’s deep neural network approach is designed to deliver clearer conversations in complex listening environments, while also expanding the role of hearing technology in everyday living through app-based wellness tools and generative AI-enabled support.

“Omega AI brings together the two outcomes clinicians and patients care about most: real-world speech clarity and the confidence that the device will perform reliably every day,” said Giscard Bechara, Regional Director, Starkey MEA. “At EROC, we look forward to engaging ENT and audiology leaders on what 360 DNN-driven processing can mean in practice especially in the noisy environments where hearing aid users most often struggle, such as busy clinics, family gatherings, restaurants and public spaces.”

Starkey has further strengthened its devices for real-world performance. Omega AI features waterproofing tested to last 10 times longer than previous coatings under the toughest conditions.

Starkey’s Omega AI brings smart visibility to hearing aids. New green and red LED indicator lights on RIC RT and mRIC R devices confirm power and Bluetooth connection at a glance. Taking it further, Starkey has made the LEDs double as a find-my-hearing aid tool an industry-first feature that helps patients quickly locate misplaced devices.

Omega AI also expands patient support and usability through generative AI capabilities, including TeleHear AI, which Starkey says helps users resolve common hearing issues in real time. Omega AI also adds health-focused tools through the My Starkey app, including Balance Builder and an automatic respiratory rate monitor described by Starkey as an industry-first.

“We just concluded an advanced training program for our regional partners with more than 60 certified professionals who are completely knowledgeable on OMEGA AI. I am excited for our patients and we are always ready to support” added Bechara.

The need for stronger hearing health solutions is accelerating globally and regionally. The World Health Organization projects that by 2050, nearly 2.5 billion people will have some degree of hearing loss and more than 700 million will require hearing rehabilitation. In the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, 78 million people live with hearing loss today and 194 million are projected to have hearing problems by 2050, including over 2 million children aged 0–15 affected by disabling hearing loss requiring rehabilitation. In the WHO African Region, WHO reports about 40 million people live with hearing loss, projected to rise to 97 million by 2050, with an estimated US$27.1 billion annual cost to African economies from failure to address hearing loss.

About Starkey Laboratories Inc.

Starkey is a privately owned, global leader in hearing innovation, headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. As the only American-owned provider of advanced hearing technologies, Starkey is known for pioneering digital hearing solutions that combine cutting-edge AI, health tracking, and personalized care. With more than 5,000 employees across 29 global facilities, Starkey serves over 100 markets worldwide. The company is dedicated to transforming lives through better hearing, offering a full ecosystem of hearing aids, software, and connected health services. To learn more, visit, starkeymea.com and starkey.com.

About EROC Global Forum 2026

EROC Global Forum 2026 is the 15th edition of the Emirates Rhinology & Otology Conference series and will be held 15–17 January 2026 at InterContinental Dubai Festival City. For more information, please visit https://www.emiratesrhinologyandotology.ae/