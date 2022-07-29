Standard Chartered Bank reports record H1 Operating Profit in the Africa and Middle East region

Highest half-yearly Operating Profit since 2015

United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and Ghana record strong growth in income and operating profit

Dubai – Standard Chartered PLC (the Group) today released its financial results for the first half of the year ending 30 June 2022. See link here

In the Africa and Middle East (AME) region, the Bank recorded USD 1.291 billion dollars income with USD 581 million in operating profits.

AME Region performance highlights:

Broad-based growth across markets, segments, and products

Income up 8 per cent Y-o-Y on constant currency to USD 1.291 billion

Operating Profit USD 581 million up by 28 per cent Y-o-Y on constant currency basis

Strong improvement in the region’s Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) at 13 per cent

Geographical Highlights – Double digit income growth and high Operating Profit growth in major markets like the UAE, Pakistan, and Ghana. Pakistan delivered its highest ever half yearly Operating Profit.

Commenting on the results, Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO, Africa and Middle East said: “Our first half performance was strong, underpinned by the successful execution of our strategy. This record performance is a clear testament to the commitment, hard work and resilience shown by the team.”

He added: “Over the last six months, we redirected resources within the AME region to those areas where we have the potential to scale and grow to better support our client needs. We further secured substantial financing for key infrastructure projects across several markets in the region, participated in sustainability initiatives across the region, and accelerated investments across our digital banking capabilities to ensure our clients continue to receive a personalised, seamless and convenient experience.”

“Moving forward, we will continue to innovate and support our clients’ evolving needs, with a focus on accelerating our digital strategy and sustainable finance initiatives. We remain excited about the plethora of opportunities that are stemming from Africa and the Middle East, with Egypt and Saudi Arabia being key markets that we will continue to invest in, as we explore a new era of financial innovation.” Sunil concluded.

Standard Chartered Bank’s Africa, Middle East Region has received the following awards for the year 2021 and 2022 which solidifies the Bank’s robust progress as industry leaders in the region.