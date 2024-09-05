Sharjah, UAE: The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park), the innovation powerhouse of the region, has announced its sponsorship of the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF) 2024, the annual event that brings together global investors, business leaders, and innovators to explore Sharjah's thriving investment landscape.

The forum, comes against the backdrop of Sharjah’s GDP growing at 6.5% (2023), reaching AED 145.2 billion, with non-oil sectors like manufacturing and utilities driving the surge. While wholesale and retail trade still contribute 24% of GDP, Sharjah's economy is rapidly diversifying and future-proofing itself.

The forum will feature latest developments in finance and banking, environment and renewable energy, skills in the digital era, and future technologies shaping the investment world.

SRTI Park, as a leading hub for technology and innovation, has been at the forefront of Sharjah's strategy to attract investment in critical sectors, including advanced manufacturing, agri-tech, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

Hussain Al Mahmoud, CEO of SRTI Park, said: "We are honored to sponsor the Sharjah Investment Forum, a platform that aligns with our mission to drive economic growth through innovation and technology. Our ecosystem is strategically designed to attract and support investments in advanced technologies that are shaping the future of Sharjah and contributing to the UAE’s vision for a diversified, knowledge-based economy. The synergy between SRTI Park and the broader Sharjah innovation strategy underscores the Emirate's commitment to being at the forefront of technological advancements in the region."

Through its dynamic ecosystem, SRTI Park provides an enabling environment that fosters the growth of innovative startups and established companies, empowering them to harness cutting-edge technologies and thrive in a competitive market.

The SRTI Park ecosystem is actively promoting investments in sub-sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and renewable energy solutions. These areas are integral to Sharjah's broader economic strategy, which emphasizes the importance of technological innovation in driving sustainable development.

Beyond the SRTI Park, Sharjah's advanced technological projects—such as the innovative rice farming initiative and cutting-edge dairy farming techniques—reflect the Emirate's forward-looking approach to integrating technology with food security and sustainability. These projects are part of Sharjah’s broader vision to lead in the adoption of advanced technologies, with SRTI Park playing a pivotal role in attracting global companies and pioneering ideas that contribute to these initiatives.

Sharjah's GDP grew by 6.5% in 2023, reaching AED 145.2 billion, with non-oil sectors like manufacturing and utilities driving the surge. Sharjah's startup ecosystem ranks 4th in the GCC and 7th in MENA in the GSER 2024, with an ecosystem value of over $1.5 billion. Supported by 33 industrial zones and 72,000+ licenses, Sharjah is emerging as a global innovation hub, making it an ideal spot for startups and investors.

About Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park):

SRTI Park is a leading hub for research, innovation, and technology in the UAE, dedicated to fostering a vibrant ecosystem that supports the growth of innovative companies and drives economic development. With a focus on key sectors such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture technology, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, SRTI Park is at the forefront of Sharjah's efforts to attract investment and promote technological advancement.

