Jeddah – The Saudi Red Sea Authority "SRSA" has issued a marina operator license to the Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina owned by Sela, a company under the Public Investment Fund. Making it the first international marina in Saudi Arabia to obtain this license.

Eng. Mohammed Bukhari, the Vice President of Coastal Tourism Operations at SRSA, presented the license to Eng. Amer Daggag, the Head of Destinations at Sela Company, at the Club's headquarters in Jeddah.

This step is part of SRSA's accelerated efforts to build a promising coastal tourism sector and regulate coastal tourism activities by issuing the necessary licenses and permits and establishing specific guidelines, rules, and standards for marinas, including their development, management, and operation. The initiative aims to enable and encourage those interested in participating in these activities, attract and support investors, and promote coastal tourism projects in the Red Sea.

Noting that SRSA began its journey toward building and regulating the coastal tourism sector in 2021, with the objective of enhancing integration between the relevant entities by issuing licenses and permits, developing the necessary policies and strategies, determining infrastructure requirements, preserving the marine environment, enabling investors including SMEs, and promoting navigational and marine tourism activities, which will reflect as an added value to the national economy.

For more information about the Saudi Red Sea Authority, please visit www.redsea.gov.sa.