Dubai - On a mission to popularise sustainable living in the UAE, primarily through plastic awareness and plastic-free water alternatives, Sprudel sows the seeds of a greener future this month. Partnering with leading business consultancy firm, The Storey Group, the two entities join hands in bringing the Sprudel Mangrove Forest to life, a long-sighted initiative to combat carbon naturally.

Shawn Green, Sprudel’s Founder & Managing Director shares: “Mangrove trees act as a carbon bank – capturing four times more carbon than rainforests, locking it deep in their roots, and keeping the harmful gas from entering the atmosphere.”

Studies find that mangroves absorb up to four times more carbon than mature tropical forests. They also contain the highest carbon density of all terrestrial ecosystems. Over its 100-year and longer lifespan, a single mangrove tree is estimated to remove 308kg (0.3 tonnes) of CO2 from the atmosphere.

Shawn continues: “By planting these 100 mangroves, we’re helping remove approximately 1.23 tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere a year. This is the same as driving around 11,181km in a standard new car (based on the average new car in the EU emitting 110g CO2/km). This is equivalent to driving from The Burj Khalifa in Dubai to The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi and back over 44 times.

This initiative complements our on-the-ground activities, from spreading eco-awareness to inspiring behavioural and economic change with locally-manufactured water filtration solutions. Individually, our actions already impact the environment, but by keeping the bigger picture in mind and understanding how it affects us all, we can collectively make a positive difference. The Sprudel Mangrove Forest stands as a testament to this potential.”

The Sprudel Mangrove Forest perfectly aligns with The Storey Group’s One Billion Trees Planting Initiative (OBTI), a global initiative that aims to plant one billion trees by 2025. OBTI is committed to working with local communities and organisations to ensure these trees are planted in areas where they have the greatest impact.

Karen Storey, OBTI Founder & Project Director shares: “The world produces 51 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases every year. Decarbonisation is now the biggest challenge facing humanity. To reach zero carbon, we need innovation, collaboration, and action. By planting one billion trees, we can play our part. Let's do this together. Future generations and our planet depend on us.”

Shawn adds, “We urge companies of all sizes to consider the daily environmental impact they have - both direct and indirect. Transitioning away from single-use plastic with a sustainable alternative is a crucial step forward. Everything we do is a small snippet of a bigger picture, so let’s all act with sharp intention and foresight.”

The trees in Sprudel Mangrove Forest can be adopted as a gift for friends and family. Over time, UAE residents and visitors can add more trees to this forest.

To adopt a mangrove tree, get in touch at info@thestoreygroup.com

For more information about Sprudel, visit ​sprudel.life

-Ends-

About Sprudel:

Founded in 2014, Sprudel is the planet-friendly water purification company that provides plastic-free alternatives such as water purifiers, water coolers, water dispensers, and customised glass bottles, serving both still and sparkling water for offices, homes, and restaurants. The water from their dispensers complies with the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s standards and meets local municipal requirements. Sprudel was founded by Shawn Green to share his passion for sustainable living as well as provide education on the hazards of single-use plastic.

About The Storey Group:

For purpose-driven organisations around the globe, The Storey Group is a change-maker that creates and delivers programmes that make our planet a better and more prosperous place. The business consultancy firm believes that when we all work together, we can create a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable world - including our world of work. The Storey Group works with clients, partners and the community to deliver against the most daring challenges facing people, planet, and prosperity.

