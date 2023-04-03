DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the launch of a self-service version of its industry-leading social media management solution Sprinklr Social. Social media teams can now access Sprinklr Social on a self-service basis by subscribing to its ‘Advanced’ Plan.” This out-of-the-box version of Sprinklr Social includes publishing, engagement, and reporting tools integrated with OpenAI’s generative AI models to help enterprise social media teams create better content, more quickly, with fewer resources.

"OpenAI has shown the potential for generative AI to change how brands operate," said Sprinklr Chief Technology Officer Pavitar Singh. "Combining the power of OpenAI technologies with the focus of Sprinklr AI, we aim to change how enterprises interact with their customers. We are announcing the first integration with Sprinklr Social today. We will have much more to come across every product suite as we tap the power of generative AI across the industry's only Unified-CXM platform."

The Sprinklr Social Advanced Plan is pre-built with OpenAI GPT integrations enabling customers to leverage generative AI capabilities for content publishing, engagement, and reporting:

Content Publishing: Brainstorm content ideas and get creative, channel-specific copy for posts instantly; adjust tone, length, grammar and much more.

Brainstorm content ideas and get creative, channel-specific copy for posts instantly; adjust tone, length, grammar and much more. Engagement: Reword and simplify responses, modify length and tone, translate to multiple languages, and maintain quality with AI-enabled grammar check.

Reword and simplify responses, modify length and tone, translate to multiple languages, and maintain quality with AI-enabled grammar check. Reporting: Auto tag inbound messages to identify emerging themes and get performance insights in real-time.

Sprinklr Social (Formerly Sprinklr Social Engagement & Sales) has long served many of the world’s most iconic brands. However, smaller enterprise social media teams have expressed the need for out-of-the-box solutions that are quick to deploy and easy to use.

Sprinklr Social’s Advanced Plan integrated with OpenAI generative AI addresses these needs. This out-of-the-box version of Sprinklr Social is simpler, smarter, and better than competing enterprise tools. Product highlights include:

Quick and easy onboarding : Sprinklr Social’s Advanced Plan is completely out-of-the-box. Users can complete setup within minutes and go live instantly.

: Sprinklr Social’s Advanced Plan is completely out-of-the-box. Users can complete setup within minutes and go live instantly. Social media management at scale on major channels : In-depth capabilities around listening, publishing, engagement, governance, and reporting across six social channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube).

: In-depth capabilities around listening, publishing, engagement, governance, and reporting across six social channels (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube). User-friendly interface: Social media teams can take advantage of Sprinklr’s simplest UI yet, designed for complete personalization and simple, intuitive navigation.

Social media teams can take advantage of Sprinklr’s simplest UI yet, designed for complete personalization and simple, intuitive navigation. In-depth Listening : Sprinklr Social’s Advanced Plan leverages AI-powered social listening to transform unstructured data into actionable insights and give enterprises a more complete view of the customer, market, and competitors.

: Sprinklr Social’s Advanced Plan leverages AI-powered social listening to transform unstructured data into actionable insights and give enterprises a more complete view of the customer, market, and competitors. OpenAI GPT-enabled AI : Leverage OpenAI’s GPT capabilities to improve efficiency across publishing, engagement, and reporting - generate content faster, configure message workflows, and automate reporting to allow even smaller teams to manage social media at scale.

: Leverage OpenAI’s GPT capabilities to improve efficiency across publishing, engagement, and reporting - generate content faster, configure message workflows, and automate reporting to allow even smaller teams to manage social media at scale. Scalability : Easily migrate to Sprinklr Social’s Enterprise Plan as you scale your social media efforts across channel coverage, governance, reporting and analytics.

: Easily migrate to Sprinklr Social’s Enterprise Plan as you scale your social media efforts across channel coverage, governance, reporting and analytics. Affordability: At just $299 per user per month, Sprinklr Social’s Advanced Plan is an affordable solution for businesses looking to manage their social media presence, making it accessible to a broader range of businesses. The product also offers a 90-day Free Trial for teams to explore, learn and adopt the tool.

“2023 is the year that the enterprise finally puts AI to work at scale,” continued Singh. “For more than a decade Sprinklr has helped many of the most iconic brands process oceans of unstructured customer experience data from 30+ digital channels and millions of data sources to identify and understand trends, drive better-informed business decisions, and make their own customers happier. With an out-of-the-box, self-service option, we can bring the most powerful social media platform on the market to enterprise social teams of any size. Our new integration with OpenAI and ChatGPT brings our Sprinklr Social customers the power of generative AI to create better content more quickly, improve engagement, and drive better business results.”

“Generative AI has become table stakes as quickly as any technology in recent memory,” said Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research “However, differentiation is not through integration alone. Sprinklr is well positioned to help enterprises apply this technology effectively because they have built an architecture from the ground up to unify, centralize, and ensure the quality of all CX data on one platform. The quality of Sprinklr data will make Sprinklr generative AI game changing.”

The self-service and enterprise versions of Sprinklr Social are powered by the same code base, which means that:

Teams can seamlessly opt for the enterprise offering as their requirements grow.

With the same code base, teams can experience easy portability and data migration.

Availability

The Sprinklr Social Advanced Plan is available now. Sign up for a 90-day trial of at https://www.sprinklr.com/products/social-media-management/ . After 90 days, the Advanced Plan is available for $299 per user, per month.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

