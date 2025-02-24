Dubai, UAE - Spring Valley, a home-grown agro-commodity supplier, is investing AED 184 million to develop a new distribution hub at Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), supporting regional food security.

Spanning more than 106,000 sq. ft, the facility will feature advanced processing and storage capabilities, including consumer packaging, roasting and grinding operations.

The first phase will be completed within two years, with the hub expected to process more than 65,000 metric tonnes of staple food ingredients -- such as pulses, spices and nuts – generating over AED 440 million in annual turnover once fully operational.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC, said: “We are pleased to welcome Spring Valley to Jafza. With 80% of the region’s food supply being imported and global demand set to soar for two billion more people by 2050, ensuring food security is more critical than ever. Dubai plays a vital role as a hub for the UAE’s food trade, handling 75% of the nation’s food and beverage imports. Jafza’s dedicated F&B terminal, advanced logistics network, and vibrant business community continue to drive innovation, and we’re committed to investing in solutions to secure the future of the global food supply.”

The global agricultural commodity market is projected to grow from $220 billion in 2024 to $277 billion in 2028, driven by rising demand for healthier diets and a growing global population.[1]

Toms Mathew, Executive Director, Spring Valley Food Industries, said: “As a home-grown brand, this new hub in Jafza strengthens our role in regional food security. Our strategic location next to a world-class port ensures efficient logistics, enhancing the UAE’s position as a leading hub for essential food.”

The facility will operate with 100% sustainable and carbon-neutral processing, featuring a solar power plant in line with Dubai’s renewable energy goals. It will also adhere to the highest international food safety standards, with HACCP and BRCGS certifications.

Jafza, a key driver of the UAE’s food trade, continues to see robust growth, hosting over 770 F&B businesses operating within the zone, up 14% year-on-year. In 2023, its F&B sector facilitated trade worth AED 23.2 billion, representing 26% of Dubai’s total F&B trade value.

About Spring Valley

Spring Valley is a leading supplier in the GCC’s food and agro-commodity sector, specializing in the bulk trade and processing of pulses, tree nuts, and spices. Founded by Mr. Shaji Mathew, Chairman and Managing Director, Spring Valley group has played a key role in ensuring food security across the UAE, the wider GCC, and North Africa more than 25 years. Our advanced production facilities across Dubai, Umm Al Quwain, Oman and India handle 100,000 tonnes of pulses and 50,000 tonnes of tree nuts and spices annually, guaranteeing consistent quality and supply reliability.

About Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Jafza is one of the world’s leading free trade zones and is home to over 10,890 multinational companies. Jafza accounts for a significant FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) flow ‎into Dubai, sustaining the employment of more than 135,000 people in the United Arab Emirates.

Strategically located at the crossroads of a region providing market access to over 3.5 billion people, Jebel Ali Port and Free Zone create an integrated multi-modal hub offering sea, air and land connectivity, complemented by extensive logistics facilities. ‎

Jafza is the leading business hub between Asia, Europe and Africa, connecting some of the fastest-growing manufacturing and consumer markets globally.

With over 30 years’ experience, Jafza focuses on long-term customer relationships, building alliances with global investors and providing world-class infrastructure and support. In addition to quality-driven value-added services and incentives, Jafza is a business opportunity enabler, offering its customers easy and efficient access to substantial business opportunities in the region.

