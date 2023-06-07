Dubai, UAE:- SpotQuest, part of TravelGenius Pte Ltd, announced the launch of a new global Food & Beverage Location Intelligence and Menu Price Benchmarking AI platform for restaurants, in partnership with The Cutting Edge Hospitality Agency in the Middle East.

Set to be a game changer for the industry, SpotQuest, a Singapore-based company, has built a platform that is revolutionary in its ability to provide food and beverage professionals, including operators, developers, and investors, with an in-depth assessment of millions of data points that takes the guess work out of selecting and managing restaurant locations as well as fully automating the process of menu pricing comparison with intelligence insights.

Founded by hospitality leader Hannes Bos, and tech innovator Sachin Chauhan,

the platform provides access to the world’s largest location intelligence data with actionable insights at the click of a button. It sources data from datapoints globally as well as at micro-neighbourhood level, curating the data which holds only the filtered 1% gold data relevant to that specific Hotel or Restaurant location.

Customized map embedding, spot selection, location quests, area visualization, competitor analysis, destination analysis & more are available in a detailed, customised Location Intelligence Report within a few clicks.

SpotQuest F&B Menus was created after identifying a gap in the way restaurant operators determined the prices of their food & beverage menus. As they don’t have access to all their competitors’ pricing tactics, in many cases they follow a simple cost + % margin approach, and only take into consideration limited market data.

With the fast arrival of ChatGPT, the founders of SpotQuest saw an opportunity to utilise the millions of micro-location datapoints behind their SpotQuest location intelligence platform, to automate the pricing comparison process for the restaurant industry. With many industries such as airlines and hotels already benefiting from long-established competitive benchmarking solutions, restaurant operators will now also be equipped with fully automated pricing intelligence.

A Cutting Edge partnership

Hannes, SpotQuest CEO and Founder said "We are thrilled to partner with The Cutting Edge Hospitality Agency as distributors of SpotQuest's revolutionary Location Intelligence and Menu Pricing Comparison AI platform for the restaurant industry in the Middle East.”

With over 25+ years in the hospitality business and an industry leader involved in many high profile and key projects in the Middle East, Duncan Fraser-Smith, Founder of The Cutting Edge Hospitality Agency said “It is a wonderful opportunity to provide access to these innovative cutting-edge products, rich in data driven information, to restaurant owners and developers and enable such a high level of intelligence to inform their decision-making process and ultimate success in their venture!”

“This provides timesaving, cost saving and profit enhancing tools for restaurant operators in location assessment for a new or existing development, determining what concept or cuisine to launch and accurate menu item pricing and benchmarking with competitors.”

SpotQuest is a revolutionary tool for Food and Beverage commercial and development teams, hotel chains, restaurant groups and consultancy firms, supporting and enhancing commercial performance reviews and (re)positioning initiatives, benchmarking, yearly budgeting and business planning.

