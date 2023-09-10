Riyadh: The Sports Boulevard will play a key role as a strategic partner at this year’s Cityscape Global, a major real estate event in Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center, attended by regional and international industry experts.

The Sports Boulevard will have an exhibition booth where visitors will be able to experience what the Sports Boulevard will look like once complete using virtual reality technology. At the booth, there will also be the chance to ponder through the constructed walkway designed to reflect the cycling bridge which will feature key facts and figures about the project, and to observe the 3D model of the project. Visitors to the booth will meet members of the SBF team who are dedicated to delivering transformative change and can explain more about the key features and destinations of the Sports Boulevard, and what exciting developments and project investment opportunities as well as the key features of the Sports Boulevard Design Code.

Speaking on the main stage panel discussion ‘Building Tomorrow - Investments and Projects Shaping the Kingdom's Future as a Global Destination', Jayne McGivern, CEO of the Sports Boulevard, will share her ambitions for the Sports Boulevard. She will explain the critical role the project will play in transforming the city of Riyadh.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the Sports Boulevard will deliver lasting change for the city of Riyadh, connecting the city from West to East, and people to places and opportunities.

The Sports Boulevard will offer a world-renowned destination for residents and visitors and inspire a new era for sports and wellbeing in the region, with the aim of helping make Riyadh one of the most liveable cities in the world.

Ahmad BinAskar, Chief Communications Officer at the Sports Boulevard Foundation, said: “We are proud to be at this year’s Cityscape Global and to be amongst those who are committed to transforming the city of Riyadh. Speaking on the panel discussion, Jayne McGivern will highlight the critical steps we are taking at the Sports Boulevard, explain the project progress to date, and point to the upcoming developments.”

The Sports Boulevard is one of Riyadh’s mega projects launched by The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz on March 19th, 2019. Supported by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The project will extend more than 135km and include over 4.4 million square metres of greenery and open spaces. This includes a network of safe naturally landscaped pathways for cyclists, pedestrians and athletes alike. To find out more about the project, visit the Sports Boulevard website: https://sportsboulevard.sa/en.

-Ends-

About the Sports Boulevard:

The Sports Boulevard project extends more than 135 kilometers on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road connecting Wadi Hanifah District in the West with Wadi Al Sulai District in the East through a grid of safe green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, athletes, and horse-riders. The project includes over 4.4 million square meters of greenery and open spaces, and up to 50 multidisciplinary sports facilities. Artistic landmarks feature throughout. In addition, there are several unique districts and investment zones, totalling an area which exceeds 2.3 million square meters.