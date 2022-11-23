Riyadh: “SPL” signed an agreement with “Barq EV” to design and produce a new generation of delivery vehicles, based on benefiting from the latest technologies, to build smart electric mobility solutions. In a move aimed at consolidating the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center, linking the three continents and improving all services of transportation including; promoting integration in the logistic services system and modernize the modes of transport to support the comprehensive development process in the Kingdom.

This cooperative agreement extends for 3 years, starting with the first phase of “research and gap analysis” and moving to “developing the product prototype” to “testing the product prototype”, after which the use of electric vans in “SPL” services will be activated.

Engineer Munif Saleh Al-Munif, General Manager of Innovation at “SPL” stated that this step is in line with the International trend toward transforming and diversifying economies and confirms the efforts of “SPL” to keep pace with this development and global competition. Based on the vision of “SPL” to be the national operator for logistical postal services by providing added value to its customers and linking the Kingdom with the world, through the development of services and products to form a new phase based on the passion for excellence.

Al-Munif added, “This step is related to our continuous endeavor to stimulate creativity and innovation to serve smart and sustainable mobility solutions to revolutionize the world of logistics, and through the use of electric vehicles in delivery, we will improve the practical efficiency of our customer’s operations, and we will contribute to increasing productivity and environmental sustainability”.

Mr. Ahmed Al Mazrui, CEO of “Barq EV”, stated, “We are happy with the distinguished “SPL”, and we renew our determination with them to provide added value in logistical services, and this electric van will be the first of its kind commercially in the region, specially designed for “SPL”, where it will be designed by a global design house that specializes in designing innovative products for high-profile clients. The product will also be manufactured by “Motherson”, one of the largest manufacturers of components for the automotive industry in the world, which works to provide the best sustainable solutions with more than 250 factories around the world”.

“Barq EV” is present in the UAE, the Republic of Egypt, and the Republic of Indonesia, offers its customers many products, including: “Rena Lite” an electric scooter designed for local delivery within a radius of 3 km, “Rena Max” an electric scooter designed for the purpose of express delivery, and “Yas 1” a drone designed for delivery within a radius of 15 km.

