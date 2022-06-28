Dubai, UAE – With high inflation putting pressure on household budgets, locally-owned supermarket Spinneys has introduced a selection of value-for-money ‘meal deals’ to satisfy the growing demand for accessible food options that do not compromise on quality.

In line with its mission to nourish and inspire customers to live better lives, day by day, the new range of ‘pick and mix’ stir-fries and delicatessen ‘grab-and-go’ combos offer Spinneys customers a healthy, convenient and affordable way to shop.

For AED 35 shoppers can ‘pick and mix’ from a stir-fry ‘meal deal’ for two including a selection of the freshest ingredients to cook up a tasty and nutritious lunch or dinner. Located in the chilled section of 35 Spinneys stores, foodies can build their own stir-fry combo. Choose from a variety of ‘mixed veggies’; add a ‘protein’ - chicken, beef, prawns or tofu; select a ‘base’ of either rice or noodles; and finish with a ‘sauce’ to complement.

For those on the go, the delicatessen counters serve up a wide range of snacks, sandwiches, salads, and hot dish combo deals priced per item or per 100g. Developed by talented Spinneys Kitchen Chefs, recipes include Quinoa and feta salad, Salmon and potato salad, teriyaki sesame beef skewers, and mango granola pots. Customers can mix and match dishes to suit their tastes.

Paul Crawford, Commercial Manager at Spinneys says: “Spinneys constantly monitors shopping trends and reacts quickly and effectively to customer suggestions and feedback. Innovation is at the heart of Spinneys’ DNA - doing and being the very best is at the core of everything we do. We hope our ‘meal deal’ food offerings give people the flexibility to shop conveniently and enjoy healthy, delicious meals at affordable prices.”

Developed by passionate local chefs the ‘meal deals’ cater to specific preferences including vegan and gluten-free dietary requirements. All products are produced or sourced with complete traceability from the supermarket’s partners who share their values on quality and sustainability - and maintain the highest food safety standards.

About Spinneys:

Spinneys’ story started in 1961 when the first supermarket opened in Al Nasr Square. It has since grown to be one of the most favourited premium supermarket retailers in the region, with 65 stores across the UAE. Much loved by expats and locals in the region, Spinneys enjoys a well-deserved reputation for forward thinking, keeping pace with changes in cooking trends and the emergence of new products worldwide. Today, Spinneys Dubai, owned by UAE national Mr Ali Albwardy, has built a strong name for supplying top quality produce and offering a high level of customer service. Yet food standards, safety and freshness have always been at the forefront of the company’s ethos – just one reason why the Spinneys brand is defined as ‘The fresher experience’.

