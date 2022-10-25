Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Kissflow’s Procurement Cloud, a flexible source-to-pay software solution provider today announced its recognition on the Spend Matters “50 to Watch” 2022 list. The list highlights innovative procurement and supply chain solutions that demonstrate fast-paced growth and momentum.

Kissflow's Procurement Cloud enables businesses of all sizes to streamline their procurement processes by embracing low-code/ no-code paradigm. Its modules include eProcurement, Punchout Catalogues, AP Automation, Supplier Portal, Supplier Management, Inventory Management, Expense Management, and Custom Integrations.

The Spend Matters “50 to Watch” list recognises the fast-rising companies in the procurement and supply chain market. Vendors listed are independently selected by the analyst team over multiple rounds of debate, focusing on factors such as growth, innovation, tech capabilities, and solution delivery.

“Kissflow Procurement Cloud covers all P2P functionalities, from purchasing requisition, purchase orders and receiving to invoice reception and approval,” said Xavier Olivera, Lead Analyst & Editor, Spend Matters. “In addition to core P2P functionalities, KPC offers capabilities around vendor management, contract approvals, data analytics and systems integrations. KPC offers a combination of P2P cloud-based software enhanced with a platform-as-a-service model that allows the integration of third-party apps.”

We are delighted to be part of Spend Matters’ 2022 “50 to Watch” list. Procurement landscape has been going through a massive transformation, induced by pandemic. Procurement experts are facing the heat in adapting to the growing digital business demands. They want flexible solutions which can be customized to their specific needs. This recognition further validates our commitment to evolve and offer simple and innovative procurement solutions.” said, Prasanna Rajendran, Head of Business, for Kissflow’s Procurement Cloud.

Kissflow’s Procurement Cloud is the first stand-alone application built on Kissflow low-code/ no-code work platform.

About Kissflow

Kissflow provides a unified work platform for enterprises to fast-track digital transformation. The work platform brings together the entire spectrum of work management into a unified experience for enterprise-wide users by embracing the low-code/no-code paradigm. Hundreds of global and Fortune 500 brands such as Airbus, Pepsi, McDermott, Comcast and Danone rely on Kissflow to simplify their work. Kissflow has been featured and recognized as an industry leader by Gartner, Forrester and G2. Founded in 2004, Kissflow has a globally distributed workforce. Learn more at https://kissflow.com/.