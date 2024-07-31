Dubai, UAE: Al Habtoor Motors, the official partner of Rimac in the UAE is receiving the first of nine 15th Anniversary Edition Rimac Nevera cars set to be built. The recently revealed 15th Anniversary Edition made an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it was on display at the Supercar Paddock and running up the famous hillclimb, before heading to its new owner in the UAE.

UAE customers and automotive enthusiasts are distinguished by their advanced taste and keen interest in cutting-edge technology and high performance, and it comes as no surprise that the first of only 9 cars is headed to the UAE for delivery.

The 15 Years Anniversary Edition Nevera participated in the festival’s famous hill climb over the four days of the event, where the Nevera Time Attack set a time of 49.32s to become the fastest EV production car on the hill in 2023 in its 4th appearance in the event.

The special edition Nevera features a copper shade that has been specifically developed for its connections with times of celebration and energy, as well as its more practical application as the material most widely used in electrical cables. A new full visible carbon fiber split provides a striking gloss contrast, both in texture and in colour. Each of the nine cars is connected through a number of consistent features, including the exclusive dual-color alloy wheel design, 15 Years Anniversary badging and the distinctive Rimac pattern – which mimics the connections of a circuit board running the length of the car.

The interior of the car features copper anodized switchgear and copper-painted surfaces to complement its celebratory exterior. The cabin itself can be finished in bold black – like the car at Goodwood – or pristine white, with the seats featuring a contrasting copper leather and ’15’ embossed into the headrests. Special one-of-nine and ‘2009-2024’ script adorns the armrest, marking this special edition apart from other Nevera models.

The Rimac Nevera is the fastest accelerating production car in the world and holds more than 20 performance records. Key to the Nevera’s speed is its advanced battery system, powertrain and software, all developed in-house at the Rimac Group. The front and rear powertrains – each composed of two individual motors – provide power to each wheel individually. At the rear, a 1MW dual inverter enables 900Nm and 450kW per motor, while an entirely bespoke front powertrain is designed to deliver optimum power and control. All systems are overseen by a complex web of in-house developed electronic control units, working in conjunction with an NVIDIA Pegasus-based supercomputer to calculate and send output to the four powertrain systems 100 times a second. The combination of all these systems, and the software that controls them, is known as Rimac All-Wheel Torque Vectoring 2.

About Al Habtoor Motors | Luxury Division:

Part of the renowned Al Habtoor Group and established in 1983, Al Habtoor Motors is the official dealer partner for Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., sole authorized importer for Bentley Motors, Rimac Automobili, and Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

Working with luxury brand, Bugatti, for over a decade in the U.A.E, Al Habtoor Motors has been Bugatti’s official dealer partner since 2006 and a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence since 2013. Bugatti UAE is the brand’s most successful dealer in the world and boasts the world’s largest showroom which sprawls over 240 square meters.

For seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017), Al Habtoor Motors held the title for “Number 1 Dealer in the World” and again regained that title in 2019. In 2022, Bentley Emirates won ‘Retailer of the Year’ and ‘Sales Retailer of the Year’ at the Middle East and Africa Bentley Regional Dealer Conference. In 2023, Bentley Emirates won Retailer of the Year for Marketing and Marketing Manager of the Year, Bentley Abu Dhabi won Sales Dealer of the Year and Bentley Dubai won Pre-owned Retailer of the Year.

In 2016 the company opened the world’s largest Bentley Motors showroom on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2020, it launched a new state-of-the-art showroom in Abu Dhabi.

Delivering the highest standards of professionalism, quality and customer service, Al Habtoor Motors also has one of the largest aftersales facilities in the world located in Dubai Industrial City which services all of its prestige brands under one roof.

About The Rimac Group:

The Rimac Group, led by CEO Mate Rimac, is the majority shareholder of Bugatti Rimac and the sole stakeholder of Rimac Technology. The Group brings together the most advanced hyper cars in the world with a globally renowned team developing high performance electrification, autonomous and software solutions for the world’s largest OEMs. Rimac is based on the outskirts of Zagreb, Croatia, with locations around Europe, and currently employs more than 2,000 people. From 2023, the Rimac Group will be headquartered at a new state-of-the-art 200,000 m2 Rimac Campus, large enough to accommodate over 2,500 people.