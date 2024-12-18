Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — SPARK Utilities, a world-class utilities operator based in King Salman Energy Park (“SPARK”), and GCC Lab signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide technical and construction services at SPARK to improve the provision of utilities services to tenants. The agreement will leverage the expertise and innovative and sustainable solutions developed by GCC Labs.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Al Essa, CEO of SPARK Utilities on the sidelines of the Saudi Smart Grid Conference, held in Riyadh. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of several industry leaders, stakeholders and government representatives.

The signing marks a significant milestone in the provision of best-in-class technical services to SPARK tenants, reinforcing SPARK Utilities’ commitment to providing convenient and reliable access to power, water and gas services.

The partnership seeks to leverage the combined expertise of both entities to enhance the value proposition of SPARK as a strategic energy hub. SPARK Utilities and GCC Lab will explore ways to improve systems efficiency and implement advanced technologies to connect tenants to essential utilities services in the most efficient and sustainable manner.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Al Essa, CEO of SPARK Utilities, said, “We are proud to sign this agreement with GCC Lab and look forward to working together to advance the provision of utilities services across SPARK. This new partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing innovative, reliable and sustainable utility connections. By combining our expertise, we aim to streamline electricity and water network services, ultimately supporting SPARK’s economic growth and meeting critical regulatory standards”.

About SPARK Utilities

SPARK Utilities is a wholly owned subsidiary of SPARK and the third-licensed utilities company in the Kingdom to sell and distribute power to tenants by Saudi Arabia’s Water & Electricity Regulatory Authority (WERA). SPARK Utilities is committed to delivering high-quality utility services to customers, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. A world-class utility operator, SPARK Utilities plays a critical role in supporting the energy needs of Saudi Arabia's growing economy.

