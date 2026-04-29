Sharjah, The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) set in motion a unique initiative that seeks to boost the empowerment of Emirati talent and enhancing their role in driving innovation and shaping the future.

The initiative was implemented through an interactive encounter between SPARK’s leadership and a group of young Emirati employees drawn from various departments, as part of an institutional approach to fostering a culture of dialogue and openness, and strengthening direct communication channels with Emirati workforce.

The move is designed to support a stimulating work environment that nurtures creativity and invests in young talent, in line with the directives of the United Arab Emirates to advance Emiratization and build a competitive knowledge-based economy.

During the meeting, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of the Park, had a face-to-face interaction with Emirati employees, listening to their ideas and aspirations, and reviewing their professional experiences as well as their proposals aimed at enhancing the work environment and strengthening the innovation ecosystem within SPARK.

The meeting also featured a series of presentations delivered by Emirati employees from various departments, highlighting current workflows, future plans, and development visions based on innovative ideas and creative proposals. These presentations offered suggestions to enhance institutional performance and strengthen integration across departments, reflecting high levels of competency and drive among the Emirati employees.

Al Mahmoudi emphasized that empowering Emirati talent remained a key priority of SPARK, noting that the next phase requires greater engagement of youth in decision-making, as well as providing a supportive environment that would enable them to transform their ideas into practical initiatives.

He added that the Park is doubling down on its efforts to attract and nurture Emirati talent through training and professional development opportunities, and by involving them in innovation and research projects, enhancing their readiness to lead future sectors.

The meeting witnessed open discussions that reflected positive engagement from participants, who presented ideas and perspectives on developing the work ecosystem, reaffirming their commitment to contributing effectively to SPARK’s objectives and translating its strategic vision into tangible outcomes.

SPARK’s new initiative aligns with the vision adopted by the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates in general to place people at the heart of development strategies and underlines a commitment to empowering youth as a national imperative for sustainable growth. It also embodies SPARK’s integrated approach to supporting Emiratization by engaging Emirati talent in dialogue and decision-making, and by fostering an enabling environment for creativity—strengthening their role as key partners in building a knowledge- and innovation-driven future, capable of taking responsibility and leading the next phase.