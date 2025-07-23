Space42 advances four-pillar growth strategy to establish critical connectivity capabilities across multiple orbits

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that seamlessly integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities with global reach, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ("ADX", under symbol: SPACE42, ISIN: AEE01122B228), today announced the signing of a $695.5 million Export Credit Agency (ECA)-backed financing facility to fund the development of its next-generation geostationary satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5.

The financing represents a pivotal step in Space42's strategy to establish critical connectivity capabilities across multiple orbits. The facility, arranged by Crédit Agricole CIB, Santander, Société Générale, and Natixis and backed by Bpifrance Assurance Export, demonstrates the company's continued appeal to leading international banks and will fund the satellites scheduled for launch in 2027 and 2028. The facility provides Space42 with cost-effective, long-term financing aligned with its satellite development timeline, whilst strengthening the company's liquidity position to support future growth initiatives.

"The Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5 program is underpinned by a 17-year, $5.1 Billion Government contract commencing in 2026 and advances our goal to become the trusted leader in secure connectivity by providing multi-path critical connectivity solutions," said Andrew Cole, Chief Financial Officer of Space42. "This strategic pillar focuses on enhancing secure communication capabilities across defense and civil domains through multi-orbit satellite networks that ensure uninterrupted connectivity for mission-critical applications. The ECA financing structure optimizes our cost of funding and provides increased financial flexibility to execute our growth agenda."

Advanced Satellite Capabilities

Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5 feature software-defined architecture with fully flexible payloads that can be reconfigured in orbit. This technology enables real-time optimization of coverage, bandwidth, and frequency allocation to meet evolving operational requirements across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia.

The satellites will complement and eventually replace Al Yah 1 and Al Yah 2, launched in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Yahsat Space Services and Bayanat Smart Solutions. Yahsat Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Bayanat Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

