Abu Dhabi, UAE: Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with four startups, xMap, FortyGuard, AIRMO, and AlphaGEO, to integrate their AI technologies into its geospatial intelligence platform, GIQ. The agreements expand GIQ’s partner network and enhance its ability to deliver actionable insights for urban planning, climate resilience, and environmental management.

The new partnerships build on GIQ’s launch on Microsoft Azure, providing secure and scalable access for governments, enterprises, and researchers. By joining forces with emerging innovators, Space42 is broadening GIQ’s reach and accelerating the delivery of data-driven insights.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Smart Solutions at Space42, said, “Partnerships are central to Space42’s and the UAE’s DNA. By uniting innovators who expand the impact of geospatial intelligence, we make insights from space more accessible to communities and economies on Earth. This spirit of shared progress reflects the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy, fostering research, technology adoption, and entrepreneurship.”

Driving Innovation through Partnership

These MoUs strengthen Space42’s commitment to building an open, scalable geospatial network. By linking complementary tools with GIQ’s AI environment and satellite resources, the MoUs promote knowledge exchange and accelerate the development of advanced applications that address global challenges.

The partnerships focus on three priority areas to build a more integrated and innovative network.

Platform Integration and Co-Innovation: Incorporating partner technologies into GIQ’s marketplace on Azure and co-developing new analytics tools to broaden accessibility and platform capability.

Showcasing the Power of Partnership

Each business brings unique strengths to the GIQ ecosystem:

xMap, as a generative AI platform offering geospatial data intelligence, provides real-time environmental analytics for smart city planning, that empowers governments and leading enterprises with actionable location-based insights.

FortyGuard provides AI-driven urban heat mapping to support sustainable infrastructure development.

AIRMO contributes climate monitoring and predictive modeling for emissions tracking and resilience planning.

AlphaGEO integrates advanced visualization and data fusion capabilities for environmental intelligence.

Together, these startups amplify GIQ’s capabilities and support Space42’s strategy of becoming a global leader in geospatial intelligence, AI platforms, and services.

Empowering the UAE’s Space and AI Ambitions

Developed by Space42 in partnership with the UAE Space Agency, GIQ anchors the UAE Space Data Center and contributes to national goals for digital transformation and knowledge-based growth. With more than 10 data providers and 8 proprietary AI models, GIQ delivers insights in minutes, enabling rapid analysis across domains from climate risk assessment to energy management.

By cultivating a network of innovators, Space42 supports the UAE’s diversification agenda: reducing reliance on oil, fostering technology-driven sectors, and enabling entrepreneurship in high-value industries.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the successful merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

