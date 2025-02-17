The joint venture will create a dedicated hub to manufacture, deploy, and operate sovereign EO space missions and establish a competitive commercial EO programs

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, and FADA , an EDGE Group entity established to develop the UAE’s sovereign space capabilities, today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form a strategic joint venture (JV).This collaboration is designed to bolster the UAE’s sovereign space capabilities by developing a fully integrated Earth Observation (EO) ecosystem and advance the nation's role as a leader in AI-powered space solutions.

The joint venture will serve as a central hub for manufacturing, deploying, and operating EO assets. By combining Space42’s advanced space infrastructure and expertise in geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence with FADA’s leadership in advanced technology and defense, the planned JV will deliver dual-use EO capabilities tailored for both government and commercial applications. The initiative will also accelerate the UAE’s ability to develop and deploy next-generation satellite constellations, ensuring a competitive edge in the global space economy.

A Strategic National Initiative

The joint venture aligns with the UAE’s in-country manufacturing objectives. It will be an industrial and operational platform to deploy and integrate the UAE’s sovereign high-performance EO space missions and support economic diversification by fostering a local high-tech ecosystem with global reach.

The planned JV demonstrates Space42 and FADA’s commitment to advancing SpaceTech innovation and the UAE’s sovereign capabilities in this field. The JV will contribute to the UAE Space Strategy 2030 by strengthening local research and development, fostering industry collaborations, and driving new space-based applications that enhance economic resilience.

Driving Innovation Across Key Sectors

The joint venture will integrate, own, and operate a portfolio of dual-use EO assets and capabilities. It will leverage Space42’s Assembly, Integration, and Testing (AIT) facilities to expand large-scale satellite manufacturing. Beyond defense and security applications, the JV will drive commercial opportunities in environmental monitoring, urban planning, resource management, smart mobility, and infrastructure development, supporting the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals.

It will span the entire value chain, serving as a dedicated hub to integrate, manufacture, and operate EO assets, including advanced multi-sensor satellite constellations.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO, Bayanat Smart Solutions, Space42, stated, This joint venture will take the UAE’s sovereign space ambitions beyond today’s industry norms. In partnership with EDGE, we are bringing together two national champions to shape the future of space technology and reinforce the UAE’s leadership in this critical sector. This joint venture is about more than advancing Earth Observation capabilities, it is about redefining how we harness space for national security, economic growth, and innovation. Space42 is committed to pushing beyond conventional boundaries, ensuring that the UAE is not just participating in the global space economy, but leading it."

Waleid AlMesmari, President, Space & Cyber Technologies Cluster at EDGE said, “This joint venture brings together FADA’s expertise in advanced technology, defence, and manufacturing with Space42’s leadership in AI-driven satellite solutions, creating a powerhouse for next-generation space-based intelligence and situational awareness. The joint venture is more than an investment in sovereign Earth Observation—it’s a bold step towards enhancing decision-making, environmental resilience, and technological autonomy. By integrating cutting-edge space assets with AI-powered analytics, we are not only strengthening the UAE’s strategic position but also advancing critical applications in climate monitoring, disaster response, and resource management, ensuring a more secure and sustainable future.”

Global Expansion

With an eye on international markets, FADA and Space42 aim to commercialize the joint venture’s offerings beyond the UAE. As a scalable platform, the JV will expand into emerging markets, providing AI-powered geospatial insights that enhance global decision-making across multiple industries and use cases.

The partnership was formalized with the signing of an MoU between Hasan Al Hosani, CEO, Bayanat Smart Solutions, Space42 and Waleid AlMesmari, President, Space & Cyber Technologies Cluster, EDGE at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025) in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT SPACE42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the world from space. Established in 2024 following the successful merger between Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises of two business units: Yahsat Space Services and Bayanat Smart Solutions. The Yahsat Space Services unit focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite solutions. The Bayanat Smart Solutions unit integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Space42’s major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and IHC.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

