Riyadh: The World Defense Show 2024, held under the esteemed patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, is scheduled to take place from the 4th until the 8th of February 2024.



As the national strategic partner for WDS 2024, SAMI will be the single largest exhibitor at this globally significant defense show, with a pavilion of more than 3000 square meters, taking place at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.



During the event, SAMI aims to explore opportunities for strategic partnerships that align with the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives. The company, known for its commitment to innovation and technological advancements, will showcase its capabilities on a striking, featuring a display of products from diverse domains, including aerospace, land systems, and naval solutions.



The company's pavilion will display SAMI's latest advanced products that meet the Kingdom's needs and simulate its future aspirations. SAMI will also display one of its future visions in the field of aviation and space.



During the five-day event, senior executives from SAMI, led by the chairman Al-Khateeb and Eng. Abukhaled, the CEO, will participate in high-level panels and discussions with leaders from the government, the military, and the defence industry. These discussions aim to provide insights into the defense sector and tackle the most pressing issues facing the industry. SAMI is also set to sign several MOUs and agreements to further strengthen its portfolio and make significant contributions to the Saudi defense sector.



SAMI's CEO, Eng. Walid A. Abukhaled, expressed anticipation about SAMI's role in the upcoming event stating: "World Defense Show 2024 provides a unique platform for us to engage with a huge range of local and international partners and explore potential strategic alliances that contribute to our growth and the localization efforts of the Saudi defense industry. We are keen to foster further collaborations with leading defense companies that align with our ambitious development goals and drive us toward becoming one of the top 25 defense companies globally by 2030."



The CEO added, "Our participation at the inaugural World Defense Show resulted in fruitful collaborations, and with an extended event duration and a diverse array of exhibitors from over 70 countries, we anticipate even more opportunities for partnership exploration."



SAMI is combining the latest technologies and the best national talents to develop defense products and services at par with international standards across five business divisions – SAMI Aerospace, SAMI Land, SAMI Sea, SAMI Defense Systems, and SAMI Advanced Electronics.



The company is also focused on increasing exports and bringing foreign investment to the Kingdom's defense industries sector.