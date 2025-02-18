Abu Dhabi, UAE — Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, announced a strategic collaboration with FADA, an EDGE Group entity established to develop the UAE’s sovereign geospatial analytics capabilities, to significantly advance the UAE’s Earth Observation (EO) downstream capabilities. The contract, valued at AED 378 million, aims to provide comprehensive solutions across various sectors.

The collaboration will leverage data from Space42’s Foresight Constellation of SAR satellites, first launched in August 2024 and expanded in January 2025. Space42 and FADA will collaborate with multiple government end-users to continuously develop the platform capabilities over the next few years.

Hasan Al Hosani, CEO of Bayanat Smart Solutions, Space42, said: “Our strategic partnership with FADA further enables Space42 to continue delivering premium geospatial insights that enhance national capabilities and operational efficiency. This collaboration will elevate the capabilities of our Earth Observation technologies and contribute significantly to the UAE’s strategic objectives in data-driven decision-making. By leveraging advanced analytics and multi-source geospatial data, we will provide unparalleled insights that add significant value to government entities."

Waleid Al Mesmari, President – Space & Cyber Technologies, EDGE, said: "This partnership between Space42 and FADA marks a major milestone in advancing Earth Observation technology in the region. With the launch of FADA, EDGE’s new space company, we are reinforcing our commitment to pioneering advanced technologies and strengthening national capabilities. FADA's mission to develop sovereign space solutions and drive innovation in satellite systems aligns with this collaboration. Together, we are setting a new benchmark in geospatial capabilities to support a safer, more sustainable future for the UAE and beyond."

-Ends-

ABOUT SPACE42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Established in 2024 following the successful merger between Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42’s global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises of two business units: Yahsat Space Services and Bayanat Smart Solutions. The Yahsat Space Services unit focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite solutions. The Bayanat Smart Solutions unit integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Space42’s major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and IHC.

For more information, visit: space42.ai

LinkedIn: Space42ai

Instagram: Space42ai

X: Space42ai

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Space42 press office

media@space42.ai

EDGE Group Press Office

media@edgegroup.ae

Legal Notice and Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements may include, without limitation, words such as "expect", "will", "looking ahead" and any other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and its investments, and speak only as of the date of this announcement. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions of future events and information currently available to the Company which may not prove to be accurate, and the Company does not accept any responsibility for the accuracy or fairness thereof and expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward looking statement. No representation or warranty is made that any forward-looking statement will come to pass. You are therefore cautioned not to place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein constitutes a financial promotion, or an invitation or inducement to acquire or sell securities in any jurisdiction.