Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and Copenhagen, Denmark: Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach and Cobham Satcom, a global leader in satellite communications, have launched their new satellite broadband terminal, IP NEO, for commercial use.

Developed by Cobham Satcom in partnership with Space42’s mobility and satellite solutions arm, Thuraya, the IP NEO is designed to support industries that demand secure and uninterrupted communications. Leveraging Thuraya’s expertise in developing compact, lightweight, and rugged satellite broadband terminals, IP NEO ensures seamless data transmission across Thuraya’s coverage, high speed connectivity and robust network resilience for critical sectors, including government agencies, NGOs and corporations as well as individual users and adventurers in remote locations where terrestrial networks are not available.



While positioned as Space42’s sole Thuraya 4 terminal provider, Cobham Satcom has also played a vital role in delivering the ground segment infrastructure for the new Thuraya 4 next-generation network. The seamless integration of infrastructure and hardware underscores Cobham Satcom’s reputation as the most experienced provider of L-band connectivity solutions globally.

Ali Al Hashemi, Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat Space Services, Space42, said: “IP NEO demonstrates our commitment to delivering secure, resilient, and future-ready satellite communication solutions. Built on robust L-band technology, the platform ensures reliable connectivity, even in the most challenging environments. Its compatibility with Thuraya 4 further strengthens its capabilities, enabling high-throughput speeds that meet the evolving demands of mission-critical operations.”

The terminal ensures robust L-band connectivity, enabling internet browsing, video conferencing, surveillance, and VPN access even in the most challenging conditions. The terminal is also dust and water-resistant, making it an ideal solution for harsh environments.

Christophe Duret, Chief Executive Officer of Cobham Satcom, said: “Along with Space42’s state-of-the-art Thuraya 4 satellite’s advanced capabilities, our new terminals for government and commercial end-users will provide the fastest standard L-band connectivity ever achieved, unlocking new opportunities for secure and resilient high-speed connectivity for demanding land and ocean environments.”

The new terminal is part of Space42’s next generation product portfolio, built on a strong and reliable platform developed by Cobham Satcom. Designed for long-term adaptability, the terminal is fully compatible with Thuraya 4. Once the Thuraya 4 satellite becomes commercially operational, it will enable throughput speeds of up to 1024kbps, simultaneous voice and data communications and remote terminal access and management capabilities.

IP NEO will be officially unveiled and commercially available at the 2025 SatShow trade show, scheduled for March 11 to March 13, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre in Washington, D.C.

ABOUT SPACE42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the world from space. Established in 2024 following the successful merger between Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42's global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Yahsat Space Services and Bayanat Smart Solutions. The Yahsat Space Services unit focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite solutions. The Bayanat Smart Solutions unit integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Space42's major shareholders include G42, Mubadala, and IHC.

For more information, visit: space42.ai

About Cobham Satcom

Cobham Satcom is a market-leading provider of radio and satellite communications solutions and services for the maritime and land segments, delivering business- and mission-critical connectivity to a broad range of service providers, enterprises, and government customers.

By exploring new technologies, partnerships, and spaces, Cobham Satcom continues to deliver on tracking and pointing innovation, and designs and manufactures high-performance radio and communication terminals, gateways, and systems solutions under the SAILOR, Sea Tel, EXPLORER, and TRACKER brands.

For more information, visit www.cobhamsatcom.com.

Further information:

Cobham Satcom

Henrietta Jessen

Marketing Director

