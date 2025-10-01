UAE: Source of Fate, a high-end luxury real estate developer in the UAE, under the Wheel of Fate Group, has unveiled ‘Miraggio,’ an AED 2.6 billion luxurious waterfront residential project on the central islet of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

The new development signals a new phase in the Emirate’s transformation into a premier global destination for real estate and investment, with Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate market expanding at a CAGR of 10.05 per cent to 2030. It is strategically located beside Wynn Al Marjan Island and provides unparalleled connectivity to Ras Al Khaimah City Centre, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, and Dubai.

Miraggio features 810 units, including studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, ranging from 420 to 3,026 sq. ft, offering open-plan layouts, fully fitted kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sea-facing Arabian Gulf views. The development integrates energy-efficient smart technologies to combine comfort, style, and sustainable living.

Dr. Majid Jack Hsiung, Founder and CEO of Source of Fate Properties, stated: “We are pleased to launch Miraggio in Ras Al Khaimah, an Emirate rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for luxury living, driven by its natural coastlines, growing infrastructure, and investor-friendly environment. Miraggio, with its range of features, including its location near the Wynn Resort, caters to the needs of individuals seeking an exceptional lifestyle. The project reflects our ambition to create high-end innovative developments, while addressing the growing demands of residents living in the Emirate.”

In line with its strategy to reach both local and international investors, Source of Fate has partnered with Savills as the exclusive sales partner for Miraggio. Their longstanding partnership builds on a proven track record of successful projects together. The developer will leverage Savills’ global expertise to position the development among discerning buyers worldwide, further underscoring international confidence in Ras Al Khaimah’s growing property market.

Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency at Savills said: “We are proud to be a part of this exceptional residential development. Miraggio provides a lifestyle ecosystem that international buyers are seeking today. It is strategically positioned within a rapidly growing tourism and investment hub that offers strong investment potential, high rental yields, and long-term value appreciation. With a focus on excellence and trust, we look forward to driving its sales success.”

The development is further elevated by a retail podium and an extensive suite of resort-style amenities, including an infinity pool, fully equipped gym and wellness centre, recreational areas and private beach lounges.

Backed by a proven track record of on-time delivery, exceptional quality and meticulous craftsmanship, Source of Fate Properties continues to set itself apart through developments that are distinctly different in their design ethos and execution.

With its prime waterfront location, sophisticated design, and cutting-edge amenities, Miraggio is poised to become a landmark icon in the region and set a benchmark for luxury living on Al Marjan Island.

For further information, please contact:

CommuniGate Middle East

P.O.Box 500270, Dubai, UAE

E-mail: info@communigateme.com

Website: www.communigateme.com