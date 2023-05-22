Estrela de FURA 55.22: The largest and most valuable ruby ever to appear at auction expected to achieve in excess of $30 million*

Unveiled Today on 22 May at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DMCC) - The World’s Largest Diamond Tender Facility & Hub for the Diamond Trade -

Followed by an Exhibition at Sotheby’s DIFC Gallery Until 26 May Ahead of Auction at Sotheby’s New York on 8 June

“We are honoured to display these exceptional rarities in our Dubai gallery, and to continue to make Sotheby’s Dubai the leading showcase in the Middle East for the world’s rarest and most valuable diamonds and gemstones. After being unveiled in this city last autumn as an astonishing 101 carat rough, it’s especially thrilling to see Estrela de FURA 55.22, in its newly crafted state, return triumphantly to Dubai’s DMCC as the world’s largest and most valuable ruby to ever come to market. Exhibiting these one-of-a-kind stones - both in our DIFC gallery and at the unparalleled Dubai Diamond Exchange - is a clear continuation of our dedication to showcasing the best of the best in the UAE.”

Katia Nounou Boueiz, Head of Sotheby’s UAE

“This season is shaping up to be one of our most valuable jewelry auctions ever staged in New York, offering two exceptional world-class jewels - each expected to achieve more than $30 million. Weighing a staggering 55.22 carats, Estela de FURA is a marvel of rarity and size, and its sensational colour and clarity are a testament to FURA Gems’ utmost care and respect for the ruby, which is poised to become a new world record for a ruby at auction. Equally captivating, The Eternal Pink is positioned as arguably the most significant pink diamond ever to come to market and as one of the rarest objects in the world, with its luminescent pink hue as its most exquisite trait. Their sale represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire two of the rarest wonders known to humankind.”

Quig Bruning, Head of Jewelry for Sotheby’s America’s

DUBAI: This June, Sotheby’s will present two extraordinary natural treasures as the star highlights of its flagship Magnificent Jewels auction in New York on 8 June: The Eternal Pink, the most vivid pink diamond to come to market (estimated in excess of $35 million), and Estrela de FURA, a 55.22 carat stone that is the largest and most valuable ruby ever to appear at auction (estimated in excess of $30 million).

Today, Monday 22 May, The Eternal Pink and Estrela de FURA 55.22 have just been unveiled at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DMCC) during a press preview, prior to the auction. The exceptional stones will then be exhibited to the public in Sotheby’s Dubai gallery in the heart of the DIFC from 22 - 26 May, during regular opening times.

Feryal Ahmadi, Chief Operating Officer, DMCC, said: “Having firmly established Dubai’s status as a global diamond trade hub, we are excited to be hosting a range of tenders this year on our diamond exchange floor both for diamonds as well as coloured gemstones including rubies, sapphires and emeralds. We are delighted to work with Sotheby’s once again to present this exquisite double billing of precious stones to the world from Dubai.”

Estrela de FURA 55.22

When FURA Gems announced its historic uncovering of the world’s largest gem-quality ruby ever discovered at Dubai’s DMCC in September 2022, the news dominated headlines the world over, prompting tremendous excitement and taking the gemstone market by storm.

Unearthed from FURA’s ruby mine in Montepeuz, Mozambique in July of 2022, the gemstone – weighing an astonishing 101 carats – was subsequently named Estrela de FURA (Star of FURA in Portuguese), in a nod to its outstanding depth of colour and size, and to shine a spotlight on Mozambique as a rich source of premium quality rubies. Even in its rough, untouched state, Estrela de FURA was considered by experts as an exceptional treasure of nature for its fluorescence, outstanding clarity and vivid red hue, known as ‘pigeon’s blood’ - a colour traditionally associated only with Burmese rubies.

Estrela de Fura 55.22, borrowing its name from its sizable weight of 55.22 carats, is an exceptionally important and rare Mozambique gem. Its combination of rich saturation of colour – untouched by heat treatment, highly crystalline appearance and incomparable size places Estrela de FURA 55.22 as the largest gem-quality ruby to ever appear at auction – and with an estimate in excess of $30 million, it is the most valuable ruby to ever come to market.

Dev Shetty, Founder and CEO of FURA Gems, said: “We've been looking forward to this moment for some time. After the discovery of the rough Estrela de Fura ruby in Mozambique, we decided to unveil it in Dubai at DMCC in September 2022. This was particularly important for us, being a global leading mining company headquartered in Dubai. Today we are back, with the gem that was cut from its rough stone—in its most beautiful form. It is particularly significant and important to us to be able to show this treasure of nature!”

The Eternal Pink

Within the pantheon of coloured diamonds, those endowed with hues of pink are amongst the most prized. At 10.57 carats, the Eternal Pink, a cushion-cut Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink Diamond is the most vivid and valuable pink diamond ever to come to market – and with an estimate in excess of $35 million – the stone carries the highest price per carat estimate ever placed on any diamond or gemstone ($3,311,258).

Pink diamonds of any size or depth of colour have always maintained a special allure and reputation, but this diamond truly stands above them all. Considered as the quintessential pink, the gem possesses an unparalleled colour and brightness that is thoroughly captivating and enchanting, with an aura that has been described by experts as glowing to the human eye. The Eternal Pink is synonymous with the pinnacle of excellence in every aspect. The ultra-rare gem challenges the price per carat record for any diamond or gemstone sold at auction, set by The Williamson Pink Star, a 11.15 carat Fancy Vivid Pink Internally Flawless diamond, which sold at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in October 2022 for $5,178,124 per carat.

Of all the existing grades of colour, the most important of the 4C’s for coloured diamond valuation (along with Carat, Clarity and Cut), “Fancy Vivid”, as manifested by this beautiful 10.57-carat stone, is the highest possible for a coloured diamond. The modifying colour of purple often results, as in this case, in the most charming and vibrant feminine hue that is the dream of many. Polished as a cushion-cut, this gemstone boasts an attractive combination of facets that enhances the pink to be ‘sweeter’ to one’s eyes. The present stone, combining Fancy Vivid Purplish Pink colour and Internally Flawless (IF) clarity, is indeed a treasure of nature.

Note:

*The current world record for a diamond or any gemstone sold at auction is held by the ‘CTF Pink Star’, a 59.60-carat oval mixed-cut Fancy Vivid Pink, Internally Flawless diamond which was auctioned at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in April 2017 for $71.2 million USD.

*The current world record price per carat for any diamond or gemstone is held by the ‘Williamson Pink Star,’ a 11.15 carat cushion-shaped Fancy Vivid Pink Internally Flawless diamond, which was auctioned at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in October 2022 for $57.7 million (price per Carat $5,178,124) The record was previously held by The Blue Moon of Josephine, an Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid Blue cushion-shaped 12.03 carat diamond sold by Sotheby’s Geneva in November 2015 ($4,028,941).

*The current world record for a ruby sold at auction is held by the ‘Sunrise Ruby,’ a 25.59 carat Burmese stone, which was auctioned at Sotheby’s Geneva in May 2015 for $30.3 million. This price also established a new record for any ruby per carat ($1,185,451 per carat), at the time.

