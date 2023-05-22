Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOT, an alluring new nightlife destination, is coming to Dubai this summer. Soon to be located in the Marriott Hotel, in the heart of Al Jaddaf, the trendy venue aims to bring a unique experience to the forefront of Dubai’s nightlife and restaurant scene. With the name drawing inspiration from the Arabic word for ‘sound’, the venue is split into four unique sections, catering to a vast audience and making it a must-visit for tourists and residents alike.

The opulent venue will offer a sensational lounge experience and will be a combination of lavish interiors, plush seating, and a charming atmosphere. With an extensive beverage menu and a range of hand-crafted signature cocktails, the lounge is set to be the ideal location for those looking for a relaxing nightcap or a catch-up with loved ones.

The second section is poised to be an exciting nightclub with its electric atmosphere and innovative style. With state-of-the-art technology and a cutting-edge light and sound system, the nightclub will surely be a popular room among those looking for an exhilarating night out. Focusing on a variety of themed evenings, with the aim to cater to all genres, SOT prepares to unite patrons through sensational nights of music and dance.

The Al Jaddaf venue will not only be centered around nightlife but will also feature a delectable Mediterranean-inspired restaurant. Serving palatable dishes from 9pm till 3am, the venue hopes to be a space for the epicurean looking for a gastronomic journey through Europe. Guests will also have the option of dining al fresco with SOT’s romantic garden rooftop. With a panorama view over the city, the terrace will be a lovely place for shisha lovers and those seeking a refreshing evening.

The spacious venue spans over 9,600 square feet with a maximum capacity of up to 500 guests, featuring a glittering nightclub, an elegant lounge, a chic restaurant, and a spectacular rooftop. With an expansive area that caters to a diverse crowd, SOT promises an unparalleled nightlife scene for those seeking the best in entertainment, dining, and socialising.

Open from 9 PM until 4 AM, Wednesday through to Saturday; the venue is certain to become a lively hotspot in the Al Jaddaf locale.

For more details, visit www.sotdubai.com

