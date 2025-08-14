SonicWall’s latest release features built-in Zero Trust, embedded warranty, and co-managed services empowering partners to deliver scalable, smart security with simplicity and confidence

Dubai, UAE — SonicWall today introduced nine new firewalls as part of its Generation 8 portfolio, taking a pivotal step in delivering a cybersecurity platform purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), and the customers they serve.

This announcement underscores SonicWall’s commitment to delivering integrated cybersecurity solutions that address today’s threat landscape from the endpoint to the local network to the cloud. The Generation 8 portfolio strengthens SonicWall’s ability to deliver simplified, scalable, and affordable solutions, empowering partners to offer uncompromising, world-class security. SonicWall’s latest firewalls combine advanced protection, intelligent cloud management, Zero Trust security, and expert-backed services for a single monthly price.

“We’re not just delivering a new set of high-performance firewalls, we’re preparing our partners and their customers for the latest threats and market requirements,” said Bob VanKirk, President and CEO of SonicWall. “Our new firewall lineup is just one part of a broader, unified platform strategy. With SonicWall Unified Management, embedded ZTNA, the SonicSentry managed services team, and the industry’s first built-in cyber warranty, we’re helping partners shift from resellers to high-value security providers. This launch arms our partners with the tools they need to win more business and strengthen customer trust by providing market-leading cybersecurity protection.”

More Than Firewalls: A Unified, MSP-Ready Cybersecurity Platform

The Generation 8 refresh is part of SonicWall’s integrated approach to deliver outcomes, not just infrastructure. SonicWall’s platform combines hardware, software, managed services, flexible billing, and deep third-party integrations to help partners scale efficiently and protect customers at every edge.

Key platform features include:

SonicWall Unified Management – A single cloud console to manage firewalls, network policies, access controls, and accounts, reducing operational complexity.

Built-in ZTNA – Every firewall come with embedded licenses for next-gen secure remote access, making modern cloud access control easy to deploy.

SonicSentry Co-Managed Security – Optional 24/7 monitoring, patching, and monthly reporting, backed by SonicWall experts.

Backed by a Cyber Warranty – Industry-first embedded $200K coverage with every managed firewall through Managed Protection Security Suite (MPSS).

“Today’s MSPs and MSSPs need more than just great technology, they need support scaling their business,” said Jason Carter, Chief Revenue Officer at SonicWall. “From flexible licensing to co-managed security services, we’re giving partners every advantage to grow margins, differentiate offerings, and meet their customers’ evolving needs.”

Next-Gen Firewalls Engineered for Performance, Built for Growth

SonicWall’s Generation 8 release features eight new firewall models, ranging from the ultra-compact TZ280 to the high-performance NSa 5800, each engineered to deliver best-in-class security, performance, and scalability for small offices, distributed environments, and mid-sized enterprises.

Every model is equipped with cloud-native management built for service providers through SonicWall Unified Management, built-in Zero Trust capabilities, the latest SonicOS enhancements, and is protected by SonicWall’s industry-first embedded cyber warranty. Additionally, the entire Generation 8 lineup can be purchased with MPSS, enabling co-managed security services delivered by the SonicSentry team of security professionals.

Designed for Real-World MSP Use Cases

From cloud-first organizations and remote workforces to distributed enterprises, SonicWall’s platform adapts to the real-world challenges of partners and their clients. Use cases include:

SMB and mid-market security with embedded Zero Trust

Multi-tenant environments with centralized oversight

Compliance-friendly co-management with built-in monthly health reports

Full-stack offerings with warranties and optional cyber insurance coverage up to $1M

Enabling Recurring Revenue and Simplified Service Delivery

SonicWall offers both self-managed APSS and fully co-managed MPSS security bundles, all available via monthly billing options with no minimums or long-term commitments—ensuring partners can flexibly serve clients while building predictable recurring revenue.

“Our Generation 8 launch comes at a crucial time when META businesses need security solutions that can scale with their ambitions. With the new portfolio, we're enabling regional partners to become trusted cybersecurity advisors to government entities, financial institutions, and emerging tech companies that are reshaping the region’s digital landscape,” said Mohamed Abdallah, Regional Director META, SonicWall.

About SonicWall

SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as a leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organization—enterprise, government agencies and SMBs—around the world. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.