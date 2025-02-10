Egypt – Somabay has announced the signing of an agreement with Marriott International to bring the renowned Autograph Collection Hotels brand to Somabay, Egypt. The deal paves the way for a premium lifestyle resort to further enhance the vibrant landscape of Egypt’s eastern coastline.

Ibrahim El Missiri, Chief Executive Officer, Somabay said, “Somabay is a sought-after destination for travellers across the globe and we are excited to further expand our hospitality offerings in the destination with the addition of an Autograph Collection Resort. We look forward collaborating with Marriott International once again to offer a world-class brand and exceptional service standards within the captivating destination.”

Autograph Collection’s portfolio currently features over 320 hotels globally. Each hotel is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder’s vision, making each hotel singular and unique. Hand-selected for their inherent craft, Autograph Collection Hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint.

Anticipated to open in 2027, the beachfront resort is poised to redefine hospitality in Somabay with 194 meticulously curated rooms, cabanas and suites., all featuring a terrace or an outdoor deck with unobstructed views of the sea. The resort is expected to feature multiple dining venues, modern meeting rooms, an executive lounge and business centre. Plans for recreational facilities include a state-of-the-art fitness centre, a diving centre, a pool, spa and kids club.

Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East & Luxury, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International added, “We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Somabay with the signing of an Autograph Collection property which will bring a unique hospitality experience to the stunning beachfront destination. This project is line with our growth plans for Egypt, where we continue to see demand for our renowned brands.”

Situated on the eastern shores of Egypt along the captivating Red Sea coast, Somabay offers an ideal location just a convenient 20-minute drive from Hurghada International Airport. The expansive, self-contained community spans an impressive ten million square meters, enveloped by the sea on three sides. The destination boasts some of the region’s most stunning sandy beaches and breathtaking panoramic vistas of desert mountains.

The signing of the Autograph Collection property in Somabay marks the second collaboration between Somabay and Marriott International following the opening of Sheraton Soma Bay in 1999. Sheraton Somabay is currently undergoing a renovation in line with the Sheraton brand’s new transformation.