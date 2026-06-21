LONDON, United Kingdom – Somabay Group, one of the most prominent tourism  destinations on the Red Sea coast, Egypt, announced its official participation in the 20th edition  of the Nile Property Expo. This major economic event takes place at the prestigious London Hilton  Park Lane, serving as the largest economic platform dedicated to promote investment opportunities  and strategic partnerships within the Egyptian market from the heart of the British capital.

The Group's participation comes as part of a high-level Egyptian delegation comprising a  distinguished group of government officials, institutional investors, and business leaders from both  -countries.

Through this strategic presence, Somabay aims to open direct communication channels with  international investors and the Egyptian expatriate community in the UK, a community that  represents significant human and economic potential, with approximately 650,000 Egyptian expats  alongside a strong network of international investors in London..  The participation plan primarily focuses on attracting qualified investment leads and offering a  live experience that highlights the Group's leadership and position as an Egyptian luxury  destination on the Red Sea coast. 

In this context, Mr. Ibrahim El Missiri , CEO of Somabay Group, stated: "Our presence at  the 20th Nile Property Expo reflects our firm belief in the vital role of long-term institutional  partnerships in shaping the future of international investment. Egypt's real estate and tourism  sectors are undergoing a pivotal transformation phase that goes beyond merely meeting domestic  demand, evolving into a strategic economic pillar tied to attracting foreign direct investment,  generating hard currency, and expanding sustainable infrastructure."

He added: "Our primary objective from this event is to translate the economic momentum in  London into tangible partnerships. This allows us to showcase our integrated ecosystem that  merges top-tier hospitality services, premium residential units, and advanced infrastructure. It  affirms Somabay's rightful position at the forefront of tourism and investment destinations on the  Red Sea coast, acting as a secure and highly rewarding gateway for Egyptian expats, British and  international investors."

It is worth noting that this forum provides an ideal interactive environment to enhance dialogue  with British advisors, investment institutions, and members of the Egyptian diaspora who wish to  play an active, long-term role in Egypt's economic growth story, backed by the strong historical  and economic ties linking the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Kingdom.

About Somabay: 

Somabay is a prime touristic destination in Egypt, idyllically situated on the Red Sea’s coast (just  20 minutes drive from Hurghada International Airport and only a 4-hour flight from Central  Europe). 

Nestled on 10 million square meters of landmass, the self-contained community of Somabay is  surrounded by sea on three sides. Home to 6 luxury resort hotels and a signature portfolio of more  than 20 residential communities and properties, Somabay’s one-of-a-kind settings with its full  complement of premium amenities are the stage for incomparable experiences alongside friends  and family.

Somabay is celebrated for its stunning sandy beaches, stretching 11 kilometers along the pristine  Red Sea shoreline. Soma Bay offers world-class golf courses designed by Gary Player, in addition  to the Marina panoramic views that seamlessly blend the sea, the majestic mountains, and the  serene surrounding desert into a picturesque masterpiece.

Visit somabay.com for more information, and connect with Somabay on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn,  and YouTube.