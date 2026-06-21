LONDON, United Kingdom – Somabay Group, one of the most prominent tourism destinations on the Red Sea coast, Egypt, announced its official participation in the 20th edition of the Nile Property Expo. This major economic event takes place at the prestigious London Hilton Park Lane, serving as the largest economic platform dedicated to promote investment opportunities and strategic partnerships within the Egyptian market from the heart of the British capital.

The Group's participation comes as part of a high-level Egyptian delegation comprising a distinguished group of government officials, institutional investors, and business leaders from both -countries.

Through this strategic presence, Somabay aims to open direct communication channels with international investors and the Egyptian expatriate community in the UK, a community that represents significant human and economic potential, with approximately 650,000 Egyptian expats alongside a strong network of international investors in London.. The participation plan primarily focuses on attracting qualified investment leads and offering a live experience that highlights the Group's leadership and position as an Egyptian luxury destination on the Red Sea coast.

In this context, Mr. Ibrahim El Missiri , CEO of Somabay Group, stated: "Our presence at the 20th Nile Property Expo reflects our firm belief in the vital role of long-term institutional partnerships in shaping the future of international investment. Egypt's real estate and tourism sectors are undergoing a pivotal transformation phase that goes beyond merely meeting domestic demand, evolving into a strategic economic pillar tied to attracting foreign direct investment, generating hard currency, and expanding sustainable infrastructure."

He added: "Our primary objective from this event is to translate the economic momentum in London into tangible partnerships. This allows us to showcase our integrated ecosystem that merges top-tier hospitality services, premium residential units, and advanced infrastructure. It affirms Somabay's rightful position at the forefront of tourism and investment destinations on the Red Sea coast, acting as a secure and highly rewarding gateway for Egyptian expats, British and international investors."

It is worth noting that this forum provides an ideal interactive environment to enhance dialogue with British advisors, investment institutions, and members of the Egyptian diaspora who wish to play an active, long-term role in Egypt's economic growth story, backed by the strong historical and economic ties linking the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United Kingdom.

About Somabay:

Somabay is a prime touristic destination in Egypt, idyllically situated on the Red Sea’s coast (just 20 minutes drive from Hurghada International Airport and only a 4-hour flight from Central Europe).

Nestled on 10 million square meters of landmass, the self-contained community of Somabay is surrounded by sea on three sides. Home to 6 luxury resort hotels and a signature portfolio of more than 20 residential communities and properties, Somabay’s one-of-a-kind settings with its full complement of premium amenities are the stage for incomparable experiences alongside friends and family.

Somabay is celebrated for its stunning sandy beaches, stretching 11 kilometers along the pristine Red Sea shoreline. Soma Bay offers world-class golf courses designed by Gary Player, in addition to the Marina panoramic views that seamlessly blend the sea, the majestic mountains, and the serene surrounding desert into a picturesque masterpiece.

Visit somabay.com for more information, and connect with Somabay on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.