Abu Dhabi, UAE – Solutions+, a Mubadala company, and EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand their collaboration and boost economic growth, in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Homaid Al Shimmari, Chairman of Solutions+, Nasir Al Nabhani, CEO of Solutions+, and Sultan Al Dhaheri and Mansoor Almheiri, Vice Chairmen of EIH, and Ali Elgebely, Managing Director and Group CEO of EIH.

The agreement outlines a strategic cooperation that contributes to supporting and developing closer ties between the two companies that will serve the interests of both customers and investors and contribute to creating job opportunities and developing administrative services within the UAE, across three main areas. These include Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Digital Management, and Facility Management, this will contribute to raising the efficiency of the services and ensure the top quality.

Further supporting the company's commitment to expanding the shared services sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE through successful public-private partnerships (PPPs), Nasir Al Nabhani, CEO of Solutions+, said: "We are delighted to announce this collaboration with EIH and have established a specialized team of representatives, comprised of representatives of both parties, to expand the scope and horizon of cooperation between us.

“This collaboration represents another significant milestone on a continuing journey of joint efforts between the two sides, which will ultimately promote the growth of the national economy by creating job opportunities and adding value for our customers and investors,” Al Nabhani added.

Ali Elgebely, Group CEO and Managing Director of EIH Group, said: "Today’s announcement with Solutions+, emphasizes the importance of strategic collaboration in outsourcing business processes as one of our priorities in the next phase. This will enhance EIH’s efficiency and competitiveness, as well as creating additional value for our investors. We believe in building partnerships with various entities, in order to achieve our vision of providing job opportunities for Emirati people, which is aligned with our recently launched 'Ethmarati' program, aiming to support Emirati youth by providing them with practical experience."

About Solutions+

As an agile, creative, and impactful partner, Solutions+, a Mubadala company is a strategic shared services and advisory partner offering integrated facilities management, digital services, finance, human resources, procurement, customer services, sports, and entertainment services, ESG and sustainability services. Serving clients across key sectors in the UAE, the company cuts through complexity by moving with flexibility, introducing innovative thinking, creating synergies, and delivering solutions for tangible change. By setting the path of action for customized and quality results, the company enables its clients to focus on the success of their core business. For more information, please visit https://solutionsplus.ae/profile/.

About EIH Ethmar International Holding

EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC is a leading holding company based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. With a proven track record, EIH has established and acquired over fifty-eight successful companies in nine diversified major sectors, including energy, real estate, alternative investment, technology, healthcare, travel & tourism, hospitality, automotive & trading, and financial services. EIH is committed to ensuring the ongoing success of its investors by fostering sustainable growth, creating mid- and long- term investment opportunities, and ensuring dividend distribution. EIH supports the vision of leadership by encouraging innovation and empowering growth through a diversified investment portfolio. The organization is committed to giving its investors sustainable returns while also advancing the region's economy and prosperity. EIH continues to advance and provide value in the landscape of international business with a forward-thinking strategy and a focus on quality. For more information, please visit: www.eihuae.com